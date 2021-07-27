The Bard Music Festival Presents NADIA BOULANGER AND HER WORLD Weekend II

The Bard Music Festival continues its intensive exploration of "Nadia Boulanger and Her World" through the prism of her life and career.

In themed concert programs, performed live with in-person audiences, Bard examines Nadia Boulanger (1887-1979), the pioneering Parisian pedagogue, composer, conductor, pianist, organist and indomitable personality who shaped more than a generation of American musicians.

Weekend Two addresses The 20th-Century Legacy of Nadia Boulanger (Aug 12-15). As a true musical polymath, Boulanger remains of incalculable importance to 20th-century composition, scholarship and performance.

Representing styles ranging from modernism to easy listening, tango, jazz and hip-hop, her numerous students include such key figures as George Antheil, Grażyna Bacewicz, Burt Bacharach, Daniel Barenboim, Lennox Berkeley, Marc Blitzstein, Donald Byrd, Elliott Carter, Aaron Copland, John Eliot Gardiner, Philip Glass, Roy Harris, Quincy Jones, Dinu Lipatti, Gian Carlo Menotti, Thea Musgrave, Per Nørgård, Astor Piazzolla, Walter Piston, Louise Talma and Virgil Thomson, who famously dubbed her "a one-woman graduate school so powerful and so permeating that legend credits every American town with two things - a five-and-dime and a Boulanger pupil."

Enriched by a wealth of compositions by Boulanger's predecessors, her contemporaries and her unparalleled roster of students, all events take place in the Gehry-designed Fisher Center on Bard College's Hudson River campus.

There, as in previous years, the Bard Music Festival will anchor Bard SummerScape and prove itself once again "a highlight of the musical year" (Wall Street Journal). Below are details of the Weekend Two events, all of which will also be livestreamed.



Read more about Nadia Boulanger and Her World here. For press tickets, please contact Louise at 21C.

Bard Music Festival: Weekend Two



Thurs, Aug 12 - Sun, Aug 15: "The 20th-Century Legacy of Nadia Boulanger"

All performances are in the Fisher Center on Bard College campus, Annandale-on-Hudson, which is accessible by regular Amtrak trains



Thursday, August 12



PROGRAM SIX

L'esprit français

Venue & time:

LUMA Theater at 7pm

Artists:

Tyler Duncan, baritone; Rebecca Ringle Kamarei, mezzo-soprano; Erika Switzer, piano; Bard Festival Chamber Players; and others

Program:

Arias, songs, and piano works by François-Adrien Boieldieu; Gaetano Donizetti; Ernest Boulanger; Raoul Pugno; Claude Debussy; Erik Satie; Maurice Ravel; Francis Poulenc; Marguerite Monnot; Mireille Hartuch

Tickets:

Live in-person tickets: $55; livestream: $10

For tickets & more info, visit Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p6/



Friday, August 13



PROGRAM SEVEN

Crosscurrents: Salon and Concert Hall:

Venue & time:

Sosnoff Theatre at 7pm

Artists:

Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Anna Polonsky, piano; Tony Rymer, cello; The Orchestra Now, conducted by Rebecca Miller and Leon Botstein, music director

Program:

Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces, for cello and piano

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat, "Dumbarton Oaks"

Arthur Honegger: Symphony No. 2 in D

Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Prelude for a Pensive Pupil

Dinu Lipatti: Concertino in the Classical Style, Op. 3

Tickets:

Live in-person tickets start at $15; livestream $10

For tickets and more info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p7/



Saturday, August 14



PROGRAM EIGHT

Boulanger the Curator

Venue & time:

LUMA Theater at 1pm

Artists:

Bard Festival Vocal Ensemble and Players, conducted by James Bagwell; and others

Program:

Works by Tallis; Palestrina; Monteverdi; Bach; Fauré; Stravinsky; Boulanger; Hindemith; De Manziarly, and others

Tickets:

Live in-person tickets: $55; livestream $10

For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p8/



PROGRAM NINE

Remembering Ethel Smyth and Boulanger's Circle at Home and Abroad

Venue & time:

Sosnoff Theatre at 5pm

Artists:

Ben Bliss, tenor; Janai Brugger, soprano; Luosha Fang, violin; Theo Hoffman, baritone; Joshua Hopkins, baritone; Bard Festival Chorale, James Bagwell, choral director; American Symphony Orchestra, conducted by James Bagwell and Leon Botstein, music director; and others

Program:

Ethel Smyth: Fête galante

Lili Boulanger: Theme and Variations

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 4

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait

Grażyna Bacewicż: P Violin Concerto No. 5

Tickets:

Live in-person tickets start at $25; livestream: $10

For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p9/



Sunday, August 15



PROGRAM TEN

The Catholic Tradition in France: Clarity and Mysticism

Venue & time:

Sosnoff Theatre at 10am

Artists:

Renée Anne Louprette, organ; Bard Festival Chorale, conducted by James Bagwell, choral director

Program:

Choral and organ works by Nadia Boulanger; Saint-Saëns; Fauré; Chaminade; Vierne; Dupré; Ibert; Poulenc; Messiaen; Demessieux, and others

Tickets:

Live in-person tickets start at $15; livestream: $10

For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p10/

PROGRAM ELEVEN

Boulanger's Legacy: Modernities

Venue & time:

Sosnoff Theatre at 1pm

Artists:

Tyler Duncan, baritone; Chelsea Fingal DeSouza, soprano; Adam Golka, piano; Hailey McAvoy, mezzo-soprano; Blair McMillen, piano; Parker String Quartet; Alex Sopp, flute; Erika Switzer, piano

Program:

Elliott Carter: Enchanted Preludes

Astor Piazzolla: From Tango Etudes

George Walker: Sonata No. 2, for piano

Pierre Boulez: Notations

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3, "Mishima"

Thea Musgrave: A Suite O'Bairnsangs

Tickets:

Live in-person tickets start at $55; livestream $10

For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p11/



PROGRAM TWELVE

Boulanger's Credo

Venue & time:

Sosnoff Theatre at 5pm

Artists:

Ben Bliss, tenor; Janai Brugger, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone; Bard Festival Chorale, James Bagwell, choral director; American Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Leon Botstein, music director

Program:

Lili Boulanger: Pour les funérailles d'un soldat, Psalm 24, Vieille prière bouddhique

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem, Op. 48

Virgil Thomson: A Solemn Music

Tickets:

Live in-person tickets start at $25; livestream: $10

For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p12/



For tickets and further information about all Bard Music Festival events, call the Fisher Center box office at 845-758-7900 or visit Fishercenter.bard.edu/bmf.