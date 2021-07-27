The Bard Music Festival Presents NADIA BOULANGER AND HER WORLD Weekend II
Boulanger remains of incalculable importance to 20th-century composition, scholarship and performance.
The Bard Music Festival continues its intensive exploration of "Nadia Boulanger and Her World" through the prism of her life and career.
In themed concert programs, performed live with in-person audiences, Bard examines Nadia Boulanger (1887-1979), the pioneering Parisian pedagogue, composer, conductor, pianist, organist and indomitable personality who shaped more than a generation of American musicians.
Weekend Two addresses The 20th-Century Legacy of Nadia Boulanger (Aug 12-15). As a true musical polymath, Boulanger remains of incalculable importance to 20th-century composition, scholarship and performance.
Representing styles ranging from modernism to easy listening, tango, jazz and hip-hop, her numerous students include such key figures as George Antheil, Grażyna Bacewicz, Burt Bacharach, Daniel Barenboim, Lennox Berkeley, Marc Blitzstein, Donald Byrd, Elliott Carter, Aaron Copland, John Eliot Gardiner, Philip Glass, Roy Harris, Quincy Jones, Dinu Lipatti, Gian Carlo Menotti, Thea Musgrave, Per Nørgård, Astor Piazzolla, Walter Piston, Louise Talma and Virgil Thomson, who famously dubbed her "a one-woman graduate school so powerful and so permeating that legend credits every American town with two things - a five-and-dime and a Boulanger pupil."
Enriched by a wealth of compositions by Boulanger's predecessors, her contemporaries and her unparalleled roster of students, all events take place in the Gehry-designed Fisher Center on Bard College's Hudson River campus.
There, as in previous years, the Bard Music Festival will anchor Bard SummerScape and prove itself once again "a highlight of the musical year" (Wall Street Journal). Below are details of the Weekend Two events, all of which will also be livestreamed.
Read more about Nadia Boulanger and Her World here.
Bard Music Festival: Weekend Two
Thurs, Aug 12 - Sun, Aug 15: "The 20th-Century Legacy of Nadia Boulanger"
All performances are in the Fisher Center on Bard College campus, Annandale-on-Hudson, which is accessible by regular Amtrak trains
Thursday, August 12
PROGRAM SIX
L'esprit français
Venue & time:
LUMA Theater at 7pm
Artists:
Tyler Duncan, baritone; Rebecca Ringle Kamarei, mezzo-soprano; Erika Switzer, piano; Bard Festival Chamber Players; and others
Program:
Arias, songs, and piano works by François-Adrien Boieldieu; Gaetano Donizetti; Ernest Boulanger; Raoul Pugno; Claude Debussy; Erik Satie; Maurice Ravel; Francis Poulenc; Marguerite Monnot; Mireille Hartuch
Tickets:
Live in-person tickets: $55; livestream: $10
For tickets & more info, visit Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p6/
Friday, August 13
PROGRAM SEVEN
Crosscurrents: Salon and Concert Hall:
Venue & time:
Sosnoff Theatre at 7pm
Artists:
Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Anna Polonsky, piano; Tony Rymer, cello; The Orchestra Now, conducted by Rebecca Miller and Leon Botstein, music director
Program:
Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces, for cello and piano
Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat, "Dumbarton Oaks"
Arthur Honegger: Symphony No. 2 in D
Peggy Glanville-Hicks: Prelude for a Pensive Pupil
Dinu Lipatti: Concertino in the Classical Style, Op. 3
Tickets:
Live in-person tickets start at $15; livestream $10
For tickets and more info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p7/
Saturday, August 14
PROGRAM EIGHT
Boulanger the Curator
Venue & time:
LUMA Theater at 1pm
Artists:
Bard Festival Vocal Ensemble and Players, conducted by James Bagwell; and others
Program:
Works by Tallis; Palestrina; Monteverdi; Bach; Fauré; Stravinsky; Boulanger; Hindemith; De Manziarly, and others
Tickets:
Live in-person tickets: $55; livestream $10
For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p8/
PROGRAM NINE
Remembering Ethel Smyth and Boulanger's Circle at Home and Abroad
Venue & time:
Sosnoff Theatre at 5pm
Artists:
Ben Bliss, tenor; Janai Brugger, soprano; Luosha Fang, violin; Theo Hoffman, baritone; Joshua Hopkins, baritone; Bard Festival Chorale, James Bagwell, choral director; American Symphony Orchestra, conducted by James Bagwell and Leon Botstein, music director; and others
Program:
Ethel Smyth: Fête galante
Lili Boulanger: Theme and Variations
Walter Piston: Symphony No. 4
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait
Grażyna Bacewicż: P Violin Concerto No. 5
Tickets:
Live in-person tickets start at $25; livestream: $10
For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p9/
Sunday, August 15
PROGRAM TEN
The Catholic Tradition in France: Clarity and Mysticism
Venue & time:
Sosnoff Theatre at 10am
Artists:
Renée Anne Louprette, organ; Bard Festival Chorale, conducted by James Bagwell, choral director
Program:
Choral and organ works by Nadia Boulanger; Saint-Saëns; Fauré; Chaminade; Vierne; Dupré; Ibert; Poulenc; Messiaen; Demessieux, and others
Tickets:
Live in-person tickets start at $15; livestream: $10
For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p10/
PROGRAM ELEVEN
Boulanger's Legacy: Modernities
Venue & time:
Sosnoff Theatre at 1pm
Artists:
Tyler Duncan, baritone; Chelsea Fingal DeSouza, soprano; Adam Golka, piano; Hailey McAvoy, mezzo-soprano; Blair McMillen, piano; Parker String Quartet; Alex Sopp, flute; Erika Switzer, piano
Program:
Elliott Carter: Enchanted Preludes
Astor Piazzolla: From Tango Etudes
George Walker: Sonata No. 2, for piano
Pierre Boulez: Notations
Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3, "Mishima"
Thea Musgrave: A Suite O'Bairnsangs
Tickets:
Live in-person tickets start at $55; livestream $10
For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p11/
PROGRAM TWELVE
Boulanger's Credo
Venue & time:
Sosnoff Theatre at 5pm
Artists:
Ben Bliss, tenor; Janai Brugger, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone; Bard Festival Chorale, James Bagwell, choral director; American Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Leon Botstein, music director
Program:
Lili Boulanger: Pour les funérailles d'un soldat, Psalm 24, Vieille prière bouddhique
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem, Op. 48
Virgil Thomson: A Solemn Music
Tickets:
Live in-person tickets start at $25; livestream: $10
For tickets & info, visit: Fishercenter.bard.edu/events/boulanger-p12/
For tickets and further information about all Bard Music Festival events, call the Fisher Center box office at 845-758-7900 or visit Fishercenter.bard.edu/bmf.