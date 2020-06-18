The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi Streams CARTOGRAPHY

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, presents an archived stream of Cartography, a theatrical work by the Brooklyn-based artists Kaneza Schall and Christopher Myers.

Captured in February 2020, the work explore our lives through the lens of four refugees, and the commonalities of migration and mapping at the center of worlds in motion. The work draws on the creators own work with refugee youth.

Combining simple storytelling with interactive video technology, Cartography engages you from start to finish. Performed by a diverse company of actors from El Salvador, Syria, Lebanon, and Rwanda, this is theater for our times, theater for all ages, and theater at its most relevant. This work was also presented at the New Victory Theater in NY earlier this year, in January.



The free stream starts at 12pm ET on Friday, June 19, available on Facebook. More info here: https://nyuad.nyu.edu/en/events/2020/june/cartography-kaneza-schaal-and-christopher-myers.html

