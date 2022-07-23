The Argyle Theatre's Jojo Minasi Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

The Argyle Theatre is presenting Footloose! Today, one of its stars, Jojo Minasi, will take you behind the scenes. Stop by our Instagram all day as Jojo takes the social media reigns for an exclusive look backstage.

Jojo Minasi (Ensemble) is ecstatic to have been given the opportunity to perform on the

Argyle stage! Past credits include: Mamma Mia! (Eddie), Spongebob Squarepants

Musical (Spongebob), Spring Awakening (Moritz), Parade (Leo Frank), and many more. Proud Molloy/CAP21 Alumni. A huge thank you to Michael Cassara, Mark and Dylan, Jonathan, and Evan for this incredible experience as well as his family for their constant

support! @jojominasi

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, will present the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Footloose will be directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with music direction by Jonathan Brenner. Footloose begins performances on July 14 in advance of its opening night on July 16 running through August 28, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

"We are thrilled to continue the summer fun at the Argyle Theatre by presenting the hit show Footloose. We have assembled an amazing cast that I am sure will get audiences dancing in the aisles! "

- Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast includes Peyton S. Cassity as Ren (Regional: Addams Family), Tia Karaplis as Ariel (Regional: Babes In Arms), John Hillner* as Reverend Shaw (Broadway: Footloose, Mamma Mia!), Michelle Mallardi* as Vi Shaw (Broadway: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserable), Carrie Michelle Baker as Ethel, Tray Wright as Willard (Regional: Grease), Lilliannie Arie Urgent as Rusty, Quincy Lawson as Urleen (Regional: A Chorus Line), Liat Shuflita as Wendy Jo (Regional: Babes In Arms), Max Kuenzer as Chuck (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Jay Mauro (Regional: Pippin), Tyrell Ruffin (Regional: The Wiz), Jojo Minasi (Regional: Mamma Mia!), Arturo Hernandez (Regional: Spring Awakening), Molly Model (Argyle Theater's Elf), Christina Emily Jackson (National Tour: Shrek, The Sound of Music), Nicole Weitzman (Regional: Once Upon A Mattress) and Mikey Marmann (Argyle Theatre's The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Eric Norbury, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Scott Stauffer, Prop Master Zach Marlin. Production Stage Manager is Emily Todt with Assistant Stage Manager Shari Freeda, Covid Safety Manager Dailee Morrone, Production Assistant Perseis Grant, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, the Production Coordinator is Alison Savino and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

By arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Sponsored by Post Office Café.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Footloose are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

Footloose will play Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM (added performance on Wednesday, August 24 at 7:30 PM).

* Member Actors' Equity Association