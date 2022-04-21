The American Theatre Wing Gala to Return In-Person After Two Year Hiatus

The American Theatre Wing has announced that it will honor the legacy of actor, director, and activist Antoinette "Tony" Perry alongside the past, present, and future women+ of the theatre at its annual Gala, which will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street). After a two-year hiatus, this in-person event will feature an unforgettable line-up of intergenerational performances by a legendary roster of women+ theatre artists.

Antoinette Perry devoted her life to the theatre community. Starting out as an actor, she later became a stage director at a time when it was nearly unheard of for a woman to hold that position. Beyond her artistic accomplishments, she was tireless in her efforts as an activist, organizer, and promoter of causes that benefited and uplifted her Broadway "family." She served as an officer for the American Theatre Wing and spearheaded many of the Wing's wartime efforts. Passionate about bringing more people into the theatre industry, she also helped establish the American Theatre Wing Professional School, which launched the careers of Tony Bennett, Bob Fosse, Angela Lansbury, James Earl Jones, and other entertainment icons. Upon her death, the Broadway community immortalized her legacy by creating the annual "Tony Awards" ceremony.

In order to carry Antoinette's legacy of educating the next generation of theatre artists, the gala will aim to raise an additional $500,000 for the Wing's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, which will be matched dollar for dollar by the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust. The Initiative catalyzes change in the American Theatre by infusing new resources into the theatre ecosystem that bolster the pipeline for historically underrepresented talent - on stage and off

"Women+ have made invaluable contributions to the theatre that trace back all the way back to the roots of our organization. There isn't a more relevant and influential pioneer to pay tribute to than one of the American Theatre Wing's founders: Antoinette Perry,'' said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "Antoinette's legacy continues to pave the American Theatre's dynamic future, as her work inspires generations of strong, talented, and remarkable women+ and other new artists year after year."

The evening includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. For tickets and more information, please contact Director of Development, Laura Michele Talbot by calling 212-765-0606 x200 or by emailing laura@thewing.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN THEATRE WING

The American Theatre Wing is a not-for-profit organization, founded on the eve of America's entry into WWI by 7 suffragists and theatre makers who came together to support the nation by harnessing the power of theatre. More than a century later, ATW's vital work continues to be driven by the fundamental belief that theatre is essential to our economic, educational, social, and emotional well-being as a society.

Through a powerful suite of programs that address all aspects of the national theatre ecology, ATW encourages the discovery of theatre by people of all ages, nurtures talent on stage and off, creates pathways for success for students and young professionals, and encourages the development of the art form itself by recognizing and supporting innovative and excellent work with awards and grants. Building a just, equitable and inclusive American theatre is a guiding principle of all of ATW's work and programs.

ATW's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative provides discovery, training, and career launching support to under-served young people. SpringboardNYC provides a bridge from college to career for young actors working to establish themselves on Broadway. The digital Masterclass offerings for rising creative professionals provide free access to advice, insight, and training by theatre's top creative professionals. The Network for Emerging Leaders of the Theatre creates a pathway for young aspiring theatre administrators to have successful careers by providing inside information, technical assistance, networking opportunities, and mentoring. ATW incubates innovative theatre throughout the country with the National Theatre Company Grants and through the Jonathan Larson® Grants, which support emerging musical theatre writers with significant unrestricted support. ATW gives students, professionals and audiences alike a virtual backstage pass through the five-time Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series which illuminates the creative process.

ATW is the founder and co-presenter (with The Broadway League) of the Tony Awards®, and home to the OBIE Awards.

Visit AmericanTheatreWing.org to learn more about the extensive programming and grant opportunities for students, theatre professionals, and audiences. For the latest updates and news, follow the Wing on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.