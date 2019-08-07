The Adelphi Orchestra Kicks Off Its 66th Season With SLAVIC MASTERS

The Adelphi Orchestra kicks off its 66th season of "Music for All", with Slavic Masters on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 7:30 pm at River Dell Regional Middle School Auditorium In NJ and Sat November 2, 2019, at 7:00 PM at

Good Shepherd Faith Presbyterian Church NYC. Under the baton of Music Director & Conductor Richard Owen, the concert features violin virtuoso Hikaru Yonezaki, (First Prize winner of the 2019 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in the Prokofiev's Concerto for Violin no 2 in G minor. The program opens with Borodin's In the Steppes of Central Asia and concludes with Dvorak's masterpiece Symphony no 7 in D minor.

This program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Highlights of its ambitious 66th season, include collaborations with exceptional young soloists: Hikaru Yonezaki, Violin (First Prizewinner of the Adelphi Orchestra Competition), Nathan Meltzer Violin, (Recipient of the "Ames, Totenberg" Antonio Stradivari, Windsor Festival and Adelphi Orchestra (2016) competitions), Leland Ko Cello, Umi Garrett Piano, in Beethoven Triple Concerto. Our concluding concert will feature symphonic works of Shostakovich and Debussy. Collaborations will include JulieDance's Nutcracker Ballet and Romantic Revolutionaries with ArsMusica Chorale.

The Adelphi Chamber Ensemble will be performing chamber music concerts throughout New Jersey and New York. Visit Events for more information on our 2019-20 season.





