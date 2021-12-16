Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 92nd Street Y Presents Rafal Blechacz, Piano, Plays Chopin, Bach, Beethoven, And More

The concert is on March 29, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Dec. 16, 2021  

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Rafal Blechacz, piano, plays Chopin, Bach, Beethoven, and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on March 29, 2022 at 7:30pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

RAFAŁ BLECHACZ, piano

Tue, Mar 29, 2022, 7:30 pm

Young Polish pianist and International Chopin Competition winner Rafał Blechacz returns to the 92Y stage with a program of works moving from Bach to early and middle Beethoven, chronicling a musical evolution of works composed in C minor before an exploration of B-minor works, with Bach-inspired Franck building to one of Chopin's all-time great piano compositions, his Third Sonata.

BACH: Partita No. 2 in C Minor, BWV 826

BEETHOVEN: Sonata in C Minor, Op. 10, No. 1

BEETHOVEN: 32 Variations on an original theme in C Minor, WoO.80

FRANCK: Prelude, Fugue and Variations in B Minor, Op. 18 (trans. Bauer)

CHOPIN: Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, Op. 58


