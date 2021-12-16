The 92nd Street Y Presents Musicians From The Curtis Institute Of Music

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on February 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

World-renowned cellist Steven Isserlis and award-winning pianist Connie Shih perform a rich program of Russian jewels including two of the great works for cello - Shostakovich's D-minor Sonata, and the sonata by Rachmaninoff. Opening the concert is Kabalevsky's 1962 sonata, written for Mstislav Rostropovich.

KABALEVSKY: Cello Sonata in B-flat Major, Op. 71

SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40

RACHMANINOFF: Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19