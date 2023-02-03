Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tepper Semester Announces Free Workshops For Drama Students Across The Country

Syracuse University Drama's Tepper Semester will be opening up a series of free workshops to undergraduate students from any College or University.

Feb. 03, 2023  
Syracuse University Drama's Tepper Semester will be opening up a series of free workshops to undergraduate students from any College or University. Workshops include Musical Theatre Auditioning, with Broadway performer/director Daisy Prince and composer Lance Horne, Auditioning for the Camera, with TV/Broadway casting director Paul Davis, Directing with director/writer Bixby Elliot, and Casting as a Career with TV/Broadway casting directors Erica Jensen and Stephanie Klapper.

The workshops will be held both in person and online April 1st, 2023. In-person components will take place at Syracuse University's Fisher Center in New York City.

Applications will be live from February 3rd through March 4th. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by March 10th.

Apply here

About the Tepper Semester

The Tepper Semester is a unique, study-away drama program located in the heart of Manhattan that gives undergraduate students in advanced levels of acting, directing, musical theater, playwriting, casting, design, producing, dramaturgy, stage management, and theater management the opportunity to immerse themselves in a rigorous artistic training program in the culturally rich setting of New York City. Unlike any other university program, Tepper offers internships with professional theatrical companies and artists.

More about Tepper

