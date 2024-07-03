Photos: First Look at MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Goodman Theatre is presenting the world-premiere musical Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—its stage musical adaptation of John Berendt’s iconic non-fiction book—brought to life by creators MacArthur “Genius” Grantee Taylor Mac (book), Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) with choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres.

Get a first look at photos below!

Tony Award winner Rob Ashford directs a cast led by Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee as The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes; the full company follows. The world-premiere production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil is currently in previews, opens July 8 and has been extended through August 11 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre); opening night is July 8. For tickets ($40 – 175, subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Midnight.

Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil—which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks—becomes a seductive new musical.