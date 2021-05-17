Taylor Mac, Carl Hancock Rux, Robbie Fairchild & More Featured in RESTART STAGES Programming Throughout June

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced new artistic commissions, creative community, and civic collaborations, and more this coming June at Restart Stages-the new outdoor performing arts center constructed on the Lincoln Center campus.

As New York emerges from this pandemic, Lincoln Center is making 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces and civic venues available to artists and arts organizations across its campus and the five boroughs, aimed at helping kickstart the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City.

"It is incredible to have audiences and artists back in-person at Lincoln Center. So much of the human connection we've been missing is beginning to return and it's heartening to be a part of this with so many New Yorkers," said Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "The arts are core to ourselves and our communities. We are grateful and humbled by everyone who makes, shares, and experiences the arts."

Restart Stages at Lincoln Center is made possible through the generous support of the Lincoln Center Board of Directors and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation as part of the SNF-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative, a collaboration bringing new approaches in cultural engagement to public spaces.

In line with Lincoln Center's ongoing commitment to reflect the artists and audiences that make up New York City, June will bring back the lighting of Lincoln Center's iconic fountain in a rainbow design and the flying of the Pride flag in honor of the histories, struggles, and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ communities. The Pride celebration will also include a week of artistic programming, including two new theater works as part of the Criminal Queerness Festival, which supports the development and production of new works by international and immigrant theater-makers experiencing censorship and criminalization around the world. Additional celebratory Pride concerts and performances include Taylor Mac, a Lincoln Center commission by Staceyann Chin, Treya Lam, and Migguel Anggelo.

Several Restart Stages events will commemorate Juneteenth, including the Lincoln Center commission I Dream a Dream That Dreams Back at Me: A Juneteenth Celebration. Conceived and curated by multi-hyphenate artist Carl Hancock Rux, the site-specific experience will unfold in four parts across the Lincoln Center campus and feature vocalists Nona Hendryx, Marcelle Davies-Lashley and Kimberly Nichole performing original music by Vernon Reid and Nona Hendryx, with lyrics by Lynn Nottage. Specially made paper costumes are being created by designer Dianne Smith for the event. For children and families, Concerts for Kids will present Coming Together, a celebration of Black culture through music, dance, and poetry.

Free tickets to June's Restart Stages events will be made available through the TodayTix Lottery, the Official Ticketing Partner of Restart Stages. The TodayTix Lottery will open for entries two weeks before the performance and close three days prior to the performance at 12:59 p.m. EDT. Attendees who secure tickets will be required to follow safety protocols. For more information visit TodayTix.com or download the TodayTix app.*

Throughout the month of June, audiences can access free tickets to multi-genre musical performances, dance, theater, family programming, and more, created by Lincoln Center, its world-class resident organizations, cultural and community arts partners, and guest curators from across the five boroughs. New Yorkers may also come across surprise Pop-Up performances in full swing on The GREEN and across campus and spend a few reflective moments with a book at the Outdoor Reading Room, created by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Select Restart Stages events will be live streamed on Lincoln Center and partner organization digital platforms, increasing access nationally and internationally, well beyond those able to travel to the physical campus.

In line with Lincoln Center's ongoing commitment to reflect the artists and audiences that make up New York City, Lincoln Center is continuing its commitment to civic and community service to Restart Stages. In June, the David Rubenstein Atrium will serve as a designated primary election polling place, in partnership with the Board of Elections and one of the City's new mobile vaccination buses will serve New Yorkers alongside the Campus. Lincoln Center will be partnering with the New York Blood Center for a blood drive on June 8 to help address the critical shortage in NYC. Additionally, more food distributions in partnership with Food Bank For New York City will take place throughout the coming months.

All offerings occur outdoors with health and safety protocols in place for artists, audiences, and staff. Designed with expert advice from medical and public health professionals, a variety of safety protocols will be in place, following recommended guidelines as the public health situation evolves-including, but not limited to, testing of artists and production staff, required face coverings, social distancing, and regular cleaning of the spaces.

Restart Stages launched on World Health Day, April 7, with a special performance for healthcare workers. It has continued with pop-up performances by ensembles from The Juilliard School, Passion Fruit Dance Company/Tatiana Desardouin in collaboration with Works & Process, the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, and puppeteer Basil Twist. A new art installation, titled "We Belong Here" by Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya is currently on view across campus. Building upon the "I Still Believe in Our City" art campaign she created as artist-in-residence with the New York City Commission on Human Rights, the installations offer Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders a respite from grief, a moment of peace, and a sense of pride and hope amidst the brutal attacks and harassment their community has endured. The transatlantic exhibition, Faces of the Hero, a partnership with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) will be on view beginning in July, as will the new commission You Are Here, conceived by choreographer Andrea Miller.

Restart Stages is being developed in coordination with NY PopsUp, part of Governor Cuomo's New York Arts Revival, in a partnership to help extend reach of the initiative far beyond Lincoln Center's campus.

Since the pandemic began, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has driven efforts to bring the power of the arts to New Yorkers outdoors and digitally-from Love From Lincoln Center concerts for individual essential workers to works of art that elevate the voices and lived experiences of people of color in America, such as Carrie Mae Weems' installation Resist COVID/Take 6!, Davóne Tines' Vigil, and digital commissions like The Baptism by Carl Hancock Rux. Future international collaborations with the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens (SNFCC) will bring new approaches to cultural engagement in both cities. These are just the beginning of a reorientation towards prioritizing openness, access, and inclusive excellence-elevating talent from every corner of the globe and fostering a sense of radical welcome on the campus.

Additional programmatic details, including upcoming events for July, will be announced in the coming weeks. All seating for Restart Stages is located on accessible routes and can be removed to make space for mobility devices. For all Restart Stages family programs, social narratives describing entry and seating through images will be available. These are designed for neurodiverse families preparing for new experiences. Captioning will be available via streaming on personal phones or tablets for the Voices of a People's History performance on June 3. Live audio description will be available on June 24 during «when we write with ashes», and ASL interpretation will be available for the June 25 performance of This is Not a Memorized Script, This is a Well-Rehearsed Story.

*No purchase is necessary to enter the TodayTix Lottery and reserve free tickets for these June performances. The prize value of tickets is $0. The odds of winning tickets depend on the number of eligible entries received. The TodayTix Lottery is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 18 or over. Complete official rules, prize description, and giveaway entry information will be available on the TodayTix website.

Visit RestartStages.org for updates.

Restart Stages at Lincoln Center June Ticketed Event Schedule Tuesday, June 1 - Saturday, June 26

June 1 at 2:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Unveiling

Presented in collaboration with Works & Process

By Sonya Tayeh

Music by Moses Sumney

Dancers Lia Cirio, Robbie Fairchild, Lorenzo Pagano, Ida Saki, Gabe Stone Shayer, and Cassandra

Trenary

In this chamber performance of the modern dance piece Unveiling, culminating a Works &

Process bubble residency, the indefinably eclectic indie singer/songwriter Moses Sumney

scores a visual collaboration with dancers Lia Cirio, Robbie Fairchild, Lorenzo Pagano, Ida Saki,

Gabe Stone Shayer, and Cassie Trenary. Their graceful movement is crafted by the Emmy and

Tony Award-nominated choreographer Sonya Tayeh (Broadway's Moulin Rouge!). Unveiling is an introspective exposure of the journey to self-realization. Once completed as a full evening-length work, it promises to offer insight into the minds of two of the performing art world's most indemand talents. Don't miss this early look at what is sure to be one of this year's hottest tickets for aficionados of both dance and music.

June 2 at 1:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Juilliard NOW: Open House

This open house features a program of opera arias and song repertoire presented by students

from the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and Collaborative Piano department.

The event will also include performances by various chamber music ensembles. One of the most prestigious programs for educating singers, the Marcus Institute offers young artists programs tailored to their talents and needs. Notable alumni include Simon Estes, Renée Fleming, Leontyne Price, Risë Stevens, Tatiana Troyanos, and Shirley Verrett as well as more recent graduates Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Sasha Cooke, John Holiday, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Susanna Phillips, and Davóne Tines.

June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Chamber Music Society's Summer Evenings Outdoors: Beethoven and Saint-Saëns

Anne-Marie McDermott, Piano; Chad Hoopes, Violin; Dmitri Atapine, cello

Program: Beethoven: Trio in E-flat major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 1, No. 1 (1793); Saint-Saëns:

Trio No. 1 in F major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 18 (1864)

The piano trio, along with the string quartet, is perhaps the most popular form of chamber music, and the interest in this form spanned centuries and cultures. In this concert we will encounter two staples of the piano trio repertoire, the first by Beethoven (his first published work) and the second, the early, atmospheric work by Camille Saint-Saëns, also his Trio No. 1.

This concert is dedicated to the memory of Jane Kitselman, an extraordinary friend and Patron of

CMS.

Join Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for a series of six hour-long LIVE performances

from Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park. Immerse yourself in chamber music masterworks from

Beethoven to Brahms or Dvořák to Gershwin and experience the magic of live performances by

legendary CMS musicians making their first return to the Lincoln Center stage.

June 3 at 12:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard NOW: Brass Ensemble

A performance of the Juilliard Brass Ensemble conducted by Joseph Alessi. At the heart of

Juilliard's brass department is an extraordinary faculty that includes distinguished soloists and

principal chairs of the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and other leading

ensembles as well as the members of the American Brass Quintet, one of Juilliard's resident

faculty ensembles.

June 3 at 5:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard NOW: Vocal Arts and Historical Performance

Juilliard presents a one-hour program of selections from Handel's Teseo, performed by singers

from the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and members of the periodinstrument ensemble Juilliard415, conducted by Maestro Gary Thor Wedow with concert staging

by Stephen Wadsworth.

June 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Voices of a People's History

Presented by the 2021 Graduating Class of The Maxine Green High School for Imaginative Inquiry

AP U.S. History Seniors of The Maxine Greene High School for Imaginative Inquiry, cofounded by Lincoln Center Education, find themselves at a historical crossroads. Having endured an

unprecedented year of isolation and political polarization, these future leaders have learned to

empower their voices through the stories of the American experience.

Each student selected a passionate passage from an activist that inspired them-Angela Davis, Frederick Douglass, Vito Russo, Sojourner Truth, Gustavo Madrigal-Piña-drawn from the timeless speeches bound within Howard Zinn's Voices of a People's History of the United States. These talented and resilient teens, alongside some very special guests, will be among the country's first post-pandemic live performers, creating history even as they share it.

June 5 at 3:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Juilliard NOW: Preparatory Division

An afternoon featuring chamber ensembles from Juilliard's Preparatory Division. The Preparatory

Division, led by Weston Sprott, includes Juilliard Pre-College and the Music Advancement

Program (MAP). Juilliard Pre-College offers a comprehensive conservatory-style music program for students ages 8 to 18 who exhibit the talent, potential, and ambition to pursue music study at the college level. MAP offers intermediate students with great musical potential a comprehensive curriculum, performance opportunities, and summer study partnerships that

allow them to pursue advanced music studies while developing their talents as artists, leaders,

and global citizens. Alumni of Juilliard Pre-College include conductors Marin Alsop and Alan

Gilbert; pianists Emanuel Ax and Joyce Yang; violinists Pamela Frank and Itzhak Perlman; cellists



Yo-Yo Ma and Astrid Schween; and composers Nicholas Britell (also a Creative Associate) and

Marvin Hamlisch. MAP alumni include Carlos Henriquez, Nathalie Joachim, and Tito Muñoz.

June 10 at 4:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard NOW: Piano Open House with Emanuel Ax

Juilliard alumnus and faculty member Emanuel Ax hosts and performs at a piano open house

that also features current students. Juilliard's piano department is the second-largest

department within the school's music division. At the heart of the program is a distinguished

faculty whose members enjoy international recognition for their work as soloists, chamber

musicians, and teachers. Alumni include Yefim Bronfman, Van Cliburn, Chick Corea, Jeremy Denk,

Simone Dinnerstein, Stephen Hough, and Joyce Yang, among many others.

June 10 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard NOW: Historical Performance

The Historical Performance department closes the year with Handel's Water Music performed by

the period-instrument ensemble Juilliard415 led by violinist and director Robert Mealy. Juilliard

Historical Performance is the school's graduate-level, full-tuition-scholarship program for early

music. Students in the program work with such distinguished artists as William Christie,

Richard Egarr, Rachel Podger, and Masaaki Suzuki, among many others. The group tours

frequently and has performed on five continents since its founding in 2009.

June 12 at 12:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard NOW: Preparatory Division

An afternoon featuring large ensembles from Juilliard's Preparatory Division. The Preparatory

Division, led by Weston Sprott, includes Juilliard Pre-College and the Music Advancement

Program (MAP). Juilliard Pre-College offers a comprehensive conservatory-style music program

for students ages 8 to 18 who exhibit the talent, potential, and ambition to pursue music study

at the college level. MAP offers intermediate students with great musical potential a

comprehensive curriculum, performance opportunities, and summer study partnerships that

allow them to pursue advanced music studies while developing their talents as artists, leaders,

and global citizens.

June 12 at 4:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Juilliard NOW: Preparatory Division

An afternoon featuring large ensembles from Juilliard's Preparatory Division. The Preparatory

Division, led by Weston Sprott, includes Juilliard Pre-College and the Music Advancement

Program (MAP). Juilliard Pre-College offers a comprehensive conservatory-style music program for students ages 8 to 18 who exhibit the talent, potential, and ambition to pursue music study at the college level. MAP offers intermediate students with great musical potential a comprehensive curriculum, performance opportunities, and summer study partnerships that

allow them to pursue advanced music studies while developing their talents as artists, leaders,

and global citizens.

June 14 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard NOW: Continuum

As we emerge from the pandemic, the challenges and achievements of the past year are absorbed into our ongoing history. In this program, Juilliard celebrates that continuum - reflecting through music, dance, and drama on our epic year, reconnecting live, and forging ahead with joy and purpose.

June 19 at 11:00 a.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Concerts for Kids

Coming Together: A Juneteenth Celebration

Featuring DJ Justin Johnston, Poet Fanta Ballo, Tap Artist Ayodele Casel, Freestyle Dancer Tomoe

Carr, Performance Artist Dionne Figgins, Directed by Torya Beard

Since the beginning of time, communities have relied on one another to flourish and prosper.

To honor the Juneteenth emancipation holiday, Concerts for Kids presents Coming Together, a

joyous celebration of Black culture through music, dance, and poetry. Coming Together explores the importance of family-in all its forms-and how vital connection is to resilience and transformation.

June 19 at 7:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza and The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

I Dream a Dream That Dreams Back at Me: A Juneteenth Celebration

Curated by Carl Hancock Rux

Featuring Nona Hendryx, Vernon Reid, Helga Davis and Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely

Original Lyrics by Lynn Nottage

Conceived and curated by the award

That Dreams Back at Me is an experiential site-specific event celebrating the Juneteenth emancipation holiday, unfolding in multiple distinct parts, across the Lincoln Center campus. The evening begins at Hearst Plaza with a musical introduction featuring vocalists Nona Hendryx, Marcelle Davies-Lashley and Kimberly Nichole performing original music by Vernon Reid and Nona Hendryx, with lyrics by Lynn Nottage. The performers wear paper dress creations crafted by designer Dianne Smith while standing in the Paul Milstein Pool, symbolizing the river journey taken by abolitionist Harriet Tubman while leading enslaved Americans to freedom.

The event continues with a musical recitation of a deconstructed National Anthem, remixing the works of Francis Scott Key and James Weldon Johnson, sung from on high by the multidisciplinary artist and vocalist Helga Davis. The evening culminates with a full-length performance by the acclaimed rock and roots musician Toshi Reagon with her band BIGLovely, who will be joined onstage at Damrosch Park by Hendryx, Reid, Davies-Lashley, Nichole and Davis. The size, scope and impressive talent inherent in this celebration of Black excellence emphasizes America's ongoing struggle for greater equity. As Rux points out in his program notes for I Dream, "we must realize that we all need to be emancipated before we can collectively get to The Other Side."

Part I, Hearst Plaza at 7:00pm

Prelude: Doctrine of Three Angels

Nona Hendryx, vocalist/composer

Vernon Reid, composer/musician

Marcelle Davies-Lashley, vocalist

Kimberly Nichole, vocalist

Part II

Consecration: One Tall Angel Say

Helga Davis, vocalist

Part III, Damrosch Park at 8:00 p.m.

In Service: Another River On The Other Side

Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely

Toshi Reagon, guitar and vocals

Carla Duren, vocals

Josette Newsam, vocals

Alex Nolan, guitar

Ganessa James, bass

Kim Jordan, keys

Allison Miller, drums

Part IV, Damrosch Park (cont'd)

Postlude/Benediction: Freedom Is A Strong Seed

Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely featuring:

Helga Davis

Marcelle Davies-Lashley

Kimberly Nichole

Nona Hendryx

June 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Pride at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

Staceyann Chin

The NYC-based poet and outspoken political activist Staceyann Chin has a long tradition of support both for and from within the LGBTQ and Black communities. Chin's star first rose with a break-out role in the Tony-nominated Def Poetry Jam and burst into a supernova with her critically acclaimed memoir The Other Side of Paradise. Her fierce and uncensored rhetoric, matched with an abiding kindness and clarity of purpose, have made her an indispensable voice of righteous truth and a Lincoln Center featured artist for over a decade. For this performance, specially commissioned in support of Restart Stages' Pride Celebration, Ms. Chin will bring to bear her considerable talents as an author and a monologist, confronting topics of race, class, gender, sexuality, and post-pandemic life.

June 24 at 7:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Pride at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

National Queer Theater Presents: Criminal Queerness Festival

«when we write with ashes»

Written by Victor I. Cazares

Directed by Borna Barzin

Playwright Victor I. Cazares' work centers on addiction, freedom, and rituals of mourning and celebration. Their latest work, >, directed by Borna Barzin (New York Theatre Workshop), draws from their self-identified background as a non-binary, HIV-positive, queer, indigenous Mexican artist to tell a personal love story complicated by fascism, eroticism, and-ultimately-death.

National Queer Theater's Criminal Queerness Festival (CQF) is an annual international theater festival created in partnership with NYC Pride and the Stonewall Community Foundation. The festival presents exciting new plays by LGBTQ artists from countries that criminalize queer and trans people. Presenting the work of international queer artists alongside activist talks and workshops, CQF aims to uplift the careers of these artists and raise awareness about criminalization around the world. The Criminal Queerness Festival provides a stage for artists facing censorship, shining a light on critical stories from across the globe. In order to build a truly global queer community, these writers are inspiring activism and shaping our culture towards the equitable treatment of LGBTQ people in every nation.

June 24 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Pride at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

Treya Lam

Treya Lam is a classically-trained, nonbinary, Taiwanese-American singer/songwriter whose joyously complex identity informs but does not define their work, whether solo or when playing with The Resistance Revival Chorus. Their strident voice, politically charged songwriting and fluent instrumental prowess on guitar, piano, and strings recalls not only Nina Simone and Ani DiFranco, but also Kaki King, who signed Treya to her Short Stuff Records label in 2018. A regular performance veteran of past NYC Pride celebrations, Lam's headlining Lincoln Center debut will be backed by a supporting septet of musicians and will feature music from their album Good News, more recent songs developed during their recent Joe's Pub Working Group residency and brand-new work crafted during quarantine and intended for their forthcoming sophomore LP.

June 25 at 7:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Pride at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

National Queer Theater Presents: Criminal Queerness Festival

This is Not a Memorized Script, This is a Well-Rehearsed Story

Written by Dima Mikhayel Matta and directed by Em Weinstein [First directed by Yara Bou

Nassar]

This event is a part of the National Queer Theater's Criminal Queerness Festival, which presents exciting new plays by LGBTQ artists from countries that criminalize queer and trans people.

Actor and writer Dima Mikhayel Matta's debut autobiographical solo performance This is not a memorized script, this is a well-rehearsed story, directed by Em Weinstein (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), explores Matta's lived experience and evolution as a creative queer scholar and a lover- through the lens of a sometimes-troubled relationship with their hometown of Beirut. Presented as a direct address to the audience, This is Not a Memorized Script manifests the direct connections between personal vulnerability and political revolution.

June 25 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Pride at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

Egg Yolk

Taylor Mac

Featuring The 24-Decade Gang with Matt Ray and Machine Dazzle

In the nearly five years since Pulitzer Prize-nominated A 24-Decade History of Popular Music launched Taylor onto the world stage, Mac (who prefers "judy" as a chosen pronoun) has toured internationally, received a MacArthur Fellowship, brought the multiple Tony-nominated Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus to Broadway and recently released a short film based on the work of Walt Whitman for ALL ARTS. Now, judy returns to Lincoln Center with some 24-Decade friends for Egg Yolk, an evening of songs created in collaboration with his longtime music director, arranger and American Songbook favorite Matt Ray. As with every Taylor Mac show, no doubt Egg Yolk will offer some unpredictable surprises

June 26 at 7:00 p.m.

The Isabel and Peter Malkin Stage at Hearst Plaza

Pride at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages

LatinXoxo

Conceived by Migguel Anggelo

Book by C. Julian Jiménez

Musical Direction by Jaime Lozano

Directed and developed by Srđa Vasiljević

Costume design by Ryan Park

Jaime Lozano, Piano and Guitar; Alberto Jiménez, Guitar; Victor Murillo, Bass; Reinaldo de Jesús,

Percussion

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-born and Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist whose creative work explores the intersections of queer, Latino, and immigration identities. As a musician, Anggelo has released two full-length albums: Dónde Estara Matisse and La Casa Azul. As a theater artist, he has developed residency works for MASS MoCA, Brooklyn's BRIC, and the downtown cabaret Joe's Pub, where he and his creative partners first staged LatinXoxo.

An outrageous and gender-busting solo musical theater performance that makes full use of his remarkable vocal range, nuanced acting and muscular grace, LatinXoxo-conceived by Anggelo with musical direction by Jaime Lozano, book by C. Julian Jiménez and directed and developed by SRĐA-is by turns hilarious, and deeply moving. The work's flamboyant costumes and ostentatious characters frame Anggelo's reckoning with cultural preconceptions of machismo and identity, presented through intimately personal renditions of the Spanish boleros and pop music of his youth.

June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Chamber Music Society's Summer Evenings Outdoors: Brahms

Michael Brown, piano; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Ida Kavafian, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Paul

Watkins, cello

Program: Brahms: Sonata No. 2 in F major for Cello and Piano, Op. 99 (1886); Brahms: Quartet No.

1 in G minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 25 (1860-61)

There is no music served up on the concert stage that is more meat-and-potatoes than Brahms. CMS is delighted to present an all-Brahms evening of chamber music that displays all the master's craft and indomitable strength, allowing our musicians to revel in its sonic and melodic riches.

Join Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for a series of six hour-long LIVE performances from Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park. Immerse yourself in chamber music masterworks from Beethoven to Brahms or Dvořák to Gershwin and experience the magic of live performances by legendary CMS musicians making their first return to the Lincoln Center stage

