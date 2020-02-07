Taylor Iman Jones Will Temporarily Join the Cast of EMOJILAND, Stepping in for Lesli Margherita
Arborhouse Productions & Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) today announced that Taylor Iman Jones will temporarily join the cast of Emojiland The Musical, stepping into the role of Princess for Lesli Margherita who will be away for one week (Feb 18 - 23, a total of 8 performances), fulfilling a prior obligation. Taylor was part of the original Broadway casts of Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day, and was recently announced to co-star with Beth Leavel in the Broadway-bound musical, The Devil Wears Prada. Most recently, she made her Roundabout Theatre debut in Scotland, PA. In 2019, she appeared in The Tale of Despereaux at The Old Globe in San Diego, and The Who's Tommy at The Kennedy Center. In 2014, she appeared in the National tour of American Idiot. A California native, she has performed regionally with American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, Center Rep, Berkeley Playhouse, and others.
Emojiland The Musical runs through Thursday, March 19, 2020.
The musical also features Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, Lucas Steele (The Great Comet) as Skull, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster) as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing, and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing. Shelby Acosta, Geena Quintos and Karl Skyler Urban round out the company.
Emojiland's book, music and lyrics are written by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. The musical is directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!). Scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume & make-up design is by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design is by Jamie Roderick, sound design is by Ken Goodwin, projection design is by Lisa Renkel & Possible, and hair & wig design is by Bobbie Zlotnik. The production is cast by Binder Casting (Chad Murnane, CSA), Executive Produced & General Managed by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin / Tim Sulka), and is Production Managed by Tinc Productions. Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway (Sam Maher). Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell) associate produces.
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
Performances are on Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, and Sundays at 7pm.
Emojiland runs at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). The production garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.
The running time is approximately 2 hours 20 mins, including intermission.
