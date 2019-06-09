Talk Broadway To Me: A Very Tony Awards Rap!

The big day is finally here and what better way to celebrate Broadway's biggest night than with a rap saluting all things Tony Awards! Watch below as Jon drops a beat to review the 2018-19 Broadway season!

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network tonight, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Jon Vazquez is the creator & host of BroadwayWorld's Talk Broadway to Me. As a lover of the The Great White Way, Jon is excited to bring Broadway to the people with his outlandish and sometimes questionable antics. So if you're looking for a good time, we can't guarantee you'll find it in Jon, but go ahead and give him a shot. Keep up with Jon Vazquez on social media! @theboyinvelvet





