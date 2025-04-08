TRU to Present 'The Other Side Of The Table: What Auditions Look Like To The People Who Do The Casting'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

4/11 - The Other Side of the Table: What Auditions Look Like to the People Who Do the Casting. In the room: Robin Carus, casting director; Cody Lassen, producer (How I Learned To Drive, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Indecent, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival); Denis Jones, director/choreographer (Tony noms for Tootsie and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas; plus Kennedy Center Guys and Dolls, NY City Center ENCORES Paint Your Wagon, Eurydice at The Met); and Tamra Pica, indie producer and casting director.

Many actors are terrified of auditions, others love the process. Not all of them understand it from a casting person's perspective. We've invited a casting director, producer and director-choreographer - the three main voices in the process - to share their experiences, both live and virtual. And how they differ. Who does what, best practices for running a professional session, what they each look for and what they each wish every actor would know when they come into the room. Part of the TRU Audition Conference for Theater (ACT). Click here to register and receive the zoom link.