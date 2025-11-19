TRU to Present SPA Day (Essentials Of Successful Self-Producing, That Is)

Come learn to view creative work from a business perspective and understand the need to think differently.
On Sunday, December 14, 2025 from 12-6:30PM, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will host their annual SPA Day, doling out the Essentials of Self-Producing to all our Self-Producing Artist friends. In this game-changing workshop, participants will look at how artists successfully take on the challenging role of "producer" to generate their own opportunities. The ones who are most successful have to master a range of business skills, don a variety of hats, and learn to be expert jugglers. The event will be led by TRU executive director and writer-producer Bob Ost and feature a variety of guest speakers. For more information and to purchase tickets ($135, $95 for TRU members), visit https://truonline.org/events/self-producing-2025/.
Come learn to view creative work from a business perspective and understand the need to think differently. Make smarter choices, not only now but also for the future of your show. It all seems a little overwhelming at times, but TRU will break it down into easily digestible bites.
"I just want to thank you for [this] amazing workshop .... It was the best six hours I have ever spent on Zoom ... I was so riveted by all the speakers that I didn't collapse until after it was all over.... I have been taking other workshops as well, but these particular speakers presented super useful information in a very relatable form - not too didactic or formal, but also without a lot of filler. Just straight-up, useful information." - Daphne White (in CA)
"I can't thank you enough for the opportunity today. It was just so informative and inspiring!" - Angela Polite
Guest speakers will include:
Curriculum
(subject to change)
11:45
Check-in
12:00-12:15
Intro and "Why Are You Doing This?" with Bob Ost
12:15-1:00
"Legal Pitfalls and Protections" with attorney Eric Goldman
1:00-1:45
"Let's Talk about Money. (Please Don't Put It on Your Credit Card!)" with Bailie Slevin
1:45-2:15
LUNCH BREAK
2:15-3:00
"Raise Money from Anyone, Anywhere for Any Project!" with Charlotte Cohn
3:00-3:45
"A Brief Overview of Marketing" with Victoria Cairl
3:45-4:30
"Planning Ahead and Making it Happen" with Blair Russell
4:30-5:15
"Self-Producing in the 21st Century: Using Technology to Work Globally" with Blair Russell
5:15-5:30
Break
5:30-6:15
Keynote panel: "Successful Self-Producers Share Their Secrets" - TBD
6:15-6:30
Q&A/Networking
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.
TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and a series of Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.
Videos