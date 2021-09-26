TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's Adrienne Warren Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Adrienne Warren has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL.

Adrienne Warren made her West End debut in the World Premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in the title role of Tina Turner (Evening Standard & WhatsOnStage Award Nominations). She was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Other New York theatre credits include:The Wiz at Encores City Center. Adrienne has had the honor of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the 2018 Royal Variety Show in London. She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is currently working on her solo debut album. Adrienne has headlined with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops. She is also a voice over artists, in which she is currently the voice of Maybelline New York. TV credits include: CBS pilot "Perfect Citizen", the Amazon pilot "Point of Honor", "Orange is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "People in New Jersey", "The Tap", "Quantico", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "Irreversible", and "Black Box".

It's simply the best! From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, abuse, gender, and race. Featuring a book by Katori Hall, direction by Phyllida Lloyd, and unbelievable performances, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will leave you tapping your toes and exhilarated by a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.