THREE SISTERS Starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig Indefinitely Postponed at New York Theatre Workshop

Scheduling conflicts arose for the artists which proved to be insurmountable in bringing the production to life during the 2022/23 season.

Mar. 06, 2023 Â 

New York Theatre Workshop has announced that the highly anticipated production of Three Sisters-directed by Sam Gold in a new adaptation by Clare Barron starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig-has been indefinitely postponed.

Read NYTW's statement below:

Originally announced as part of the 2019/20 season, the production was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the intervening three years, NYTW has worked to reunite the original company for a summer 2023 production. Unfortunately, new scheduling conflicts have arisen for the production's in-demand artists which proved to be insurmountable in bringing the production to life during the 2022/23 season. NYTW hopes to be able to bring this new production to the stage in a future season and joins the community in the disappointment of this second postponement.

Because bringing these productions to the stage often takes many months-sometimes years-there will not be a replacement production in the 2022/23 season, which will be shortened to four productions. How to Defend Yourself is currently playing through April 2 and The Half-God of Rainfall will close out the season in spring/summer 2023.

Greta Gerwig had previously worked with director Sam Gold on The Village Bike at MCC Theater, and Oscar Isaac had worked with Gold on Hamlet at The Public. Oscar Isaac is currently starring in Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window at the BAM Harvey Theater.

For more information visit:

www.nytw.org





