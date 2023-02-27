Photos: First Look at Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM

The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Check out all new production photos below!

Oscar Isaac (Moon Night, Scenes from a Marriage) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dead for a Dollar) star in Hansberry's sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love.

The A Raisin in the Sun playwright invites us into Greenwich Village in the 60s, crafting a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends whose loudly proclaimed progressive dreams can't quite match up with reality. At the center are Sidney and Iris Brustein, fighting to see if their marriage-with all its crackling wit, passion, and petty cruelty-will be the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals. Discover the "astonishing force"(The Chicago Tribune) of this stunning drama from one of America's greatest playwrights when it finally returns to New York.

Following Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959), The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964 just before Ms. Hanberry's death at the age of 34. Since then, her play has never been produced on a major New York stage. Director Anne Kauffman presented an acclaimed revival in Chicago's Goodman Theatre in 2016.