THEATER CAMP's Molly Gordon Appearing in New Indie Comedy OH, HI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Camp writer and star Molly Gordon is set to appear in a new independent comedy, directed by Sophie Brooks. Gordon, who worked on the story with Brooks, will star alongside Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and John Reynolds, according to Deadline.

Oh, Hi reportedly follows new couple Iris and Isaac (played by Gordon and Lerman, respectively) on their first weekend together. Their experience quickly transitions from positive to negative when Iris discovers that Isaac doesn't realize that they are a couple, resulting in Iris holding him hostage until they can work out the problem.

The film begins production this month in New York. Read the full story at Deadline.

Gordon co-directed, co-wrote, and starred in Theater Camp along with Nick Lieberman. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin also contributed to the screenplay. Gordon has also appeared in Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby, Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble for her work FX's The Bear. She is also working on another project as a director, which is said to be a reimagining of the 1987 comedy Outrageous Fortune starring Shelly Long and Bette Midler.