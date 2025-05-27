THE WAITING ROOM Comes to NYC and Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Angry Fish Theatre and The Ally Artists Group, two independent experimental theater companies based in New York City, present The Waiting Room, an AI-driven immersive experience previewing in NYC May 28-June 1 at Mabou Mines, ahead of its 2025 world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Building on the success of its sold-out performances at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, The Waiting Room returns with a new narrative and upgraded custom AI technology that personalize each participant's experience in real-time. This minimalist interactive space places the audience's imagination at the center of the story.

The Waiting Room is an immersive theatrical event that blends interactive storytelling, generative AI, and game mechanics to explore the consequences of human choices and the futures we may be heading towards.

Participants enter a liminal "waiting space" and receive a confidential message from their future self. As generative AI unveils alternate histories and imagined futures, each decision reshapes a personalized audio-led story layered with moral dilemmas, global crises, and existential dreams.

Part theatre, part game, part philosophical mind trip, The Waiting Room invites audiences into a one-of-a-kind journey where no two experiences are ever the same.

Trigger Warnings: Themes of war, loss, and existential questioning.