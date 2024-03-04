THE SONGS WE WRITE Returns to Washington Heights This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, March 8 at 7:00pm at Recirculation - located at 876 Riverside Drive in Manhattan.

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers, and Song A Week members: Ruben Gonzalez Joanna Parson,Carlo Fortunato, Cristhopper, Eric Vetter, Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Erin Wolf and hot glue & the gun. Lineup subject to change.Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended.

Recirculation is located at 160th Street. Take the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more information, contact: (347) 688-4456 or recirculation@wordupbooks.com