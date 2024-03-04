THE SONGS WE WRITE Returns to Washington Heights This Week

The event is on Friday,  March 8 at 7:00pm.

By: Mar. 04, 2024
THE SONGS WE WRITE Returns to Washington Heights This Week
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The  next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday,  March 8 at 7:00pm  at  Recirculation  - located at 876 Riverside Drive  in Manhattan.

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers, and Song A Week members:   Ruben Gonzalez Joanna Parson,Carlo Fortunato, Cristhopper, Eric Vetter, Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Erin Wolf and hot glue & the gun. Lineup subject to change.Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended.

Recirculation is located at 160th Street.  Take the M4 bus, "C" train to 163rd Street or the #1 train to 157th Street. For more information, contact:  (347) 688-4456 or   recirculation@wordupbooks.com



Videos