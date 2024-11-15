THE SABBATH GIRL: A NEW MUSICAL (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Center Stage Records has released The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording) on all digital platforms, with a CD to be issued in early 2025.

In The Sabbath Girl, Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: her own art gallery, a new apartment, but not much time for romance … until a neighbor unexpectedly knocks on her door. This sparkling new musical is about big-city life and the possibility of finding love when you’re least looking for it — maybe even right down the hall. The Sabbath Girl had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY, this past May. Talkin’ Broadway called the show “a magical tale that’s both traditional and fresh, and [Berg’s] melodies never cease to touch the heart.”

“Working on this show with such an amazing cast and creative team was a gift,” said Cary Gitter, book writer and co-lyricist. “We’re thrilled to have this album out in the world and to share the story and the score with a wider audience.”

The cast of The Sabbath Girl is Marilyn Caserta (Six - Theatre World Award), Diana DiMarzio (The Visit, Sweeney Todd), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale), Lauren Singerman (Caroline, or Change, Forbidden Broadway), and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent, My Name Is Asher Lev). Penguin Rep Theatre presented the Off-Broadway premiere of The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg, and conception and direction by Joe Brancato, which played a limited engagement through September 1, 2024, at 59E59 Theaters. The music team for The Sabbath Girl includes Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (musical supervision and arrangements), Matthew Lowy (musical direction), and Alex Wise (orchestrations). The album is produced by Rory Max Kaplan, associate produced by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett and Matthew Lowy, and executive produced by Neil Berg for Grumpy Old Men LLC.