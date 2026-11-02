Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 2, 2026- Billy Crystal Returns To Broadway in 860 and More

Video: Design Vision Behind SILENT NIGHT at The Atlanta Opera

by Michael Major

The Atlanta Opera shares a video exploring the design and staging of SILENT NIGHT, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell, ahead of its 2026 run at the Cobb Energy Center.. (more...)

Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert

by Michael Major

The cast of Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show' traveled to Washington DC to perform a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. The video features Anania, Lorna Courtney, Kevin McHale, Jake Shears, George Salazar, Andres Quintero, and more.. (more...)