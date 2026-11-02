Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 2, 2026- Billy Crystal Returns To Broadway in 860 and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
It's time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what happened yesterday in the theatre world. Billy Crystal celebrated his Broadway return with the opening of his solo show 860 at the Imperial Theatre, with stars from stage and screen in attendance. Meanwhile, A Few Good Men opened at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theatre, bringing Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed play to Broadway for the first time. Looking ahead, The King's Critique is preparing to premiere off-Broadway this November. Plus, we have performance highlights, industry updates, stunning photos, and so much more. Read on for all the details!
|The Front Page
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Video: Laughter, Love & Billy Crystal- Stars Celebrate 860 on Opening Night
Billy Crystal is back on Broadway! The legendary comedian and actor celebrated the opening night of his new solo show, 860, at the Imperial Theatre, and some of Broadway and Hollywood's biggest stars came out to celebrate his return. Watch as BroadwayWorld catches up with the stars on opening night of 860 in this video.
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Video: Watch Scenes from A FEW GOOD MEN on Broadway
Lincoln Center Theater's first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men opened just last night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.
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Video: THE KING'S CRITIQUE Is Ready to Ruffle Some Royal Feathers- Inside Rehearsals
A royally ridiculous new musical is headed off-Broadway! The world premiere of The King’s Critique begins performances November 3 at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre Center. Watch in this video as we take you inside the rehearsal room to meet the cast, hear more about the making of The King’s Critique, and get a first look at the musical before performances begin November 3.
|Must Watch
|Video: Ethan Slater & LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Perform 'Feed Me' on GMA
by Michael Major
Ethan Slater and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform the title number and 'Feed Me.' Watch the video of the Audrey II on GMA now!. (more...)
|Video: INCIDENT AT VICHY Trailer at Arcola Theatre
by Michael Major
A new trailer previews Arthur Miller's INCIDENT AT VICHY, a rarely staged drama set in occupied France, ahead of its run at Arcola Theatre. Watch the video now!. (more...)
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Video: Design Vision Behind SILENT NIGHT at The Atlanta Opera
Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Performs Medley on THE VIEW
|Hot Photos
|Photos: A FEW GOOD MEN Company Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
The Vivian Beaumont Theatre was the place to be last night as Lincoln Center Theater's first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men celebrated its opening night. Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walked the opening night red carpet!. (more...)
|Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of A FEW GOOD MEN
by Jennifer Broski
The best of Broadway gathered at Lincoln Center last night to celebrate opening night of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men. Special guests in attendance included Bernadette Peters, Rachel Zegler, Yvonne Strahovski, François Arnaud, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, Kenny Leon, and many more. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.. (more...)
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Photos: A FEW GOOD MEN Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: Kara Lindsay, Will Burton and More in MARY POPPINS Rehearsals at Paper Mill Playhouse
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jonathan Kent will direct David Hare's world premiere play MONTAUK at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, starring five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney.. (more...)
West End Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Sir Patrick Stewart
by Stephi Wild
West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes in tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart, the acclaimed actor and Royal Shakespeare Company veteran who died at age 86.. (more...)
SMALL TOWN Becomes Ogunquit Playhouse's Highest-Grossing Production
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse concluded its season with record box-office numbers, led by the original musical SMALL TOWN, featuring music and lyrics by John Mellencamp and a book by Naomi Wallace.. (more...)
Brooke Shields to Receive Artistic Leadership Award at Broadway Dreams Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway star, and Actors' Equity Association President Brooke Shields will receive the Artistic Leadership Award at Night of 100 Stars: The Broadway Dreams 20th Anniversary Gala.. (more...)
Parity Productions Honored with New York State Proclamation
by Stephi Wild
Parity Productions received a New York State proclamation recognizing its 10th anniversary and commitment to advancing gender equity in theatre. Playwrights Nico Pang and Kenndall Wallace received the Parity Development Award at the organization's annual ceremony.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: IN THE HEIGHTS Opens at New York City Center
by Nicole Rosky
Just breathe! In the Heights is now running at New York City Center, now through November 15. Directed by David Mendizábal with Music Direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio, this gala concert production underscores the show's lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences. Check out what the critics are saying about the production.... (more...)
Review: CARMEN, Royal Ballet & Opera
by Franco Milazzo
Third time is rarely the charm for a Carmen at Covent Garden. Damiano Michieletto’s production is now on its second revival, which is exactly where its predecessor got the push.. (more...)
Review: SWAN LAKE, Sadler's Wells
by Vikki Jane Vile
Sir Peter Wright and Galina Samsova’s Swan Lake opens with the striking and sombre image of a funeral procession. Prince Siegfried’s head is bowed, and the Queen is inconsolable, signifying the death of the King. It’s an effective piece of additional storytelling not normally portrayed and sets the tone well for what is a theatrical and darkly atmospheric production. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
Is there a Broadway dress code? Discover what to wear to a Broadway show, including jeans, sneakers, matinee outfits, evening attire, and seasonal tips.. (more...)
How to Enter a Broadway Lottery: The Complete Guide to Discounted Tickets
by Sidney Paterra
Learn how Broadway ticket lotteries work, where to enter, how much tickets cost, and what happens if you win discounted Broadway tickets.. (more...)
What Is the West End? How London's Theatre District Compares to Broadway
by Sidney Paterra
Considered by some as the theatre capital of the world, London is home to the West End. What exactly is West End theatre all about? How many West End theatres are there? Is the West End like Broadway? We have all the details!. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: November 2026
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
Heather Headley, Sherri Shepherd & More to Perform on DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night
by Michael Major
Some Broadway talent will be joining Cynthia Erivo on Dancing With the Stars on Monday! Heather Headley, Sherri Shepherd, Michael James Scott, Rodney Ingram and Kyra Belle Johnson will perform.. (more...)
New WICKED Merch Released in the BroadwayWorld Shop
by Michael Major
New Wicked merchandise is available in the BroadwayWorld Store. New offerings include jewelry, apparel, an ornament, and more! Shop now for new Wicked merch.. (more...)
These Broadway Stars Are Running in the 2026 NYC Marathon
by Nicole Rosky
On Your Marks, get set... go! The New York City Marathon is coming up this Sunday, November 1, bringing together runners from all over the world for one epic day spread across the five boroughs. In 2025, 59,226 runners completed the marathon, representing 130 countries, with an average finish time of 4:32:25. This year, some of them will be people you know from Broadway! . (more...)
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