THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, and More Will Take Part in 2019 Kids' Night On Broadway

The Broadway League has announced that Kids' Night on Broadway tickets are on sale now at KidsNightonBroadway.com. Kids' Night on Broadway will take place in New York City on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Participating shows include:

Aladdin

Anastasia

The Band's Visit

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The Cher Show

Chicago

Come From Away

Frozen

King Kong

Kinky Boots

Kiss Me Kate

The Lion King

Mean Girls

My Fair Lady

The Phantom of the Opera

The Prom

To Kill A Mockingbird

Waitress

Wicked

*Shows are subject to change

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult (all guests must have a ticket to attend shows; offer is applied as 50% off each ticket; no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders).

A ticket to Kids' Night on Broadway includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, activities, and more. On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more events still to be announced! Edison Park Fast parking discounts can be found online at KidsNightonBroadway.com. Restaurant discounts will be announced in January.

Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.

Kids' Night on Broadway, a program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times with additional support from Westchester Family.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in over 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to over 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards, Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with TDF), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. Broadway Bridges, with the support of the New York City Department of Education and the United Federation of Teachers, is aimed at giving every New York City public high school student the opportunity to see a Broadway show before graduation. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Families.Broadway is the League's site for family friendly offers and pricing. Broadway.org is the League's official online headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

