THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Out Today on CD Online and in Stores
The cast features Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime, Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot and more.
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original cast recording on CD online and in stores today, Friday, November 20. The album was released in digital and streaming formats earlier this year. Featuring the music of Stephen Schwartz, the album is produced by Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz, with Kurt Deutsch serving as Executive Producer. To order the CD, or download or stream thealbum, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/princeofegypt.
Performances of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT will resume at London's Dominion Theatre in the Spring of 2021 pending UK Government advice relating to COVID-19.
With a cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, the production has music and lyrics by Grammy® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with five of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film ("Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," "Through Heaven's Eyes," "The Plagues," and the Academy Award®-winning "When You Believe," which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor). THE PRINCE OF EGYPT premiered at London's Dominion Theatre on February 25, 2020.
The cast of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.
Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.
The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - TRACK LIST
1. Deliver Us
2. Faster
3. One Weak Link
4. Footprints on the Sand
5. Seti's Return
6. Dance to the Day
7. All I Ever Wanted
8. Make it Right
9. Moses in the Desert
10. Through Heaven's Eyes
11. Faster (Reprise)
12. Never in a Million Years
13. Act I Finale
14. Return to Egypt
15. Always on Your Side
16. Simcha
17. Deliver Us (Reprise)
18. The Plagues
19. For the Rest of My Life
20. Heartless
21. When You Believe
22. Never in a Million Years (Reprise)
23. Act II Finale
