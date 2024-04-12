THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Outsiders on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is The Outsiders playing on Broadway?

The Outsiders is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. It is located at 242 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to The Outsiders on Broadway?

The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is still just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stop is Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did The Outsiders open on Broadway?

The Outsiders began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 16, 2024 and opened on April 11, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

Is The Outsiders playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse in Winter 2023.

What is The Outsiders based on?

The new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton (1967) and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture (1983).

Do you have to know the book and movie to enjoy The Outsiders?

Abosolutely not, though fans of the album will certainly recognize the story.

What is The Outsiders about?

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

Who wrote The Outsiders?

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

How long is The Outsiders?

The Outsiders is 2 hours and 25 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

What days of the week does The Outsiders play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in The Outsiders?

Characters in The Outsiders include: Ponyboy Curtis, Sodapop Curtis, Darrel Curtis, Johnny Cade, Dallas Winston, Two-Bit Mathews, Cherry Valance, Marcia, Bob Sheldon, and Paul Holden.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of The Outsiders?

The original Broadway cast includes: Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Jason Schmidt, Emma Pittman, Daryl Tofa, Kevin William Paul, and Dan Berry.

Is the original cast still in The Outsiders?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in The Outsiders.

What songs are in The Outsiders?

Musical numbers in The Outsiders include:

"Tulsa '67" - Ponyboy, Johnny, Company

"Grease Got a Hold" - Dallas, Sodapop, Two-Bit, Darrel, Greasers

"Runs in the Family" - Darrel

"Great Expectations" - Ponyboy, Company

"Friday at the Drive-In" - Cherry, Bob, Company

"I Could Talk to You All Night" - Ponyboy, Cherry

"Runs in the Family (Reprise)" - Darrel

"Far Away from Tulsa" - Ponyboy, Johnny, Company

"Run Run Brother" - Ponyboy, Dallas, Johnny, Company

"Justice for Tulsa" - Full Company

"Death's at My Door" - Ponyboy, Johnny

"Throwing in the Towel" - Ponyboy, Darrel, Sodapop

"Soda's Letter" - Ponyboy, Darrel. Sodapop

"Hoods Turned Heroes" - Sodapop, Two-Bit, Greasers

"Hopeless War" - Ponyboy, Cherry

"Trouble" - Dallas, Greasers, Socs

"Little Brother" - Dallas, Company

"Stay Gold" - Ponyboy, Johnny

"Tulsa '67 (Reprise)" - Company

Does The Outsiders have a cast recording?

Not yet, but the digital album arrives May 22, 2024 and the physical CD is set for release on June 28. Check out a preview:

Did The Outsiders win any awards?

The Outsiders has not yet been eligible for any major theatre awards, but it will be in Spring 2024.

Can I bring my child to The Outsiders?

Yes! The Outsiders is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to The Outsiders?

You can get tickets to The Outsiders and every other Broadway show here.

Does The Outsiders have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of seats for The Outsiders will be available via Digital Lottery and in person Rush. Entries for The Outsiders digital lottery open at 12 AM one day before the performance. Winners are drawn that same day at 10am and 3pm. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each.

Subject to daily availability, the production will make available a limited number of tickets for anyone 30 years of age and under. Tickets will be available beginning at 10am the day of the performance (and 12pm on Sundays) at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre). There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $30 each. Your guest may be of any age, but ticket buyer must meet age requirement. A valid ID will be required.

Subject to daily availability, a limited number of tickets may be available for rush beginning at 10am the day of the performance (and 12pm on Sundays) at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $45 each.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on The Outsiders here!