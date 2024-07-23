Video: THE OUTSIDERS Star Ralph Macchio Talks 'Wonderful' Broadway Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ralph Macchio, star of the 1983 film adaptation of The Outsiders, visited LIVE with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday. On the talk show, he shared his thoughts about the Broadway musical, which is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

"I loved it. The cast [and] the production are just wonderful," he said of the musical, which recently won 4 Tony Awards. In the film, Macchio potrayed Johnny Cade, who is played by Sky Lakota-Lynch in the stage version.

"It's been such a big part of my life and that role has held such a special place for me," he told Kelly and Mark.

Macchio went on to share some stories about working on the movie, including being directed by the great Francis Ford Coppola.

Watch the interview now!

The new musical is based on the classic novel by S. E. Hinton and features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

The cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy and also includes Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

It is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.