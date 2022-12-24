Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Receive Ornaments from Artist Christopher Radko

Mr. Radko is a celebrated artist whose ravishing glass-blown ornaments have for decades adorned homes all over the world.

Dec. 24, 2022  

Like jolly ole Santa, the one-and-only artist Mr. Christopher Radko who's been called "The Ornament King" and "The Czar of Christmas Present" dropped backstage at the Winter Garden Theatre bearing gifts for Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the cast and crew of The Music Man.

See the photo below!

He said, "I created 150 of these "band jacket" ornaments especially for the cast and crew as my personal gift to them for all the joy they bring to the audiences, at a time when we all need it most." Mr. Radko, who's made a triumphant return to home décor after fifteen years of absence, is a much-beloved figure by avid collectors as well as casual shoppers for his finely crafted ornaments that have come to adorn homes all over the world. The artist's HeARTfully Yours collection is handcrafted in limited-edition quantities by nine personally selected European families. "Nothing is mass produced, these are, as I call them, 'works of heart', created at small cottage workshops where the mom and dad and kids are still involved, just like the old days," Christopher says. HeARTfullyYours.com

ABOUT

Mr. Radko is the celebrated artist whose ravishing glass-blown ornaments have for decades adorned homes all over the world. He has emerged from hiatus with a brand new line called HeARTfully Yours. Christopher's success accumulated countless celebrity fans including Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Robert Redford, Kim Basinger, Elizabeth Taylor, John Travolta, Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Robert DeNiro, Kris and Kylie Jenner, and Barbra Streisand. In 2005, Christopher sold the Christopher Radko brand to Rauch Industries which continues to make its own line of ornaments under that trademark. The all-new HeARTfully Yours line is being met with raves by eager fans both old and new. And making the new pieces even more special is how Christopher dedicates a portion of the proceeds to various worthy causes including heart disease, breast cancer, AIDS research, food insecurity, and now Ukraine relief. He says, "My ornaments go the extra mile by raising much-needed funds for these vital non-profits and programs." Today both long-time collectors as well as new fans are rejoicing that Christopher has returned to his roots with this all-new HeARTfully Yours collection of memory-making ornaments that celebrate all holidays and special life events.

The Music Man

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, and Christopher Radko



