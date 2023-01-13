Video: Looking Back at THE MUSIC MAN's Broadway Journey

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 13, 2023  

This Sunday will mark the final performance of The Music Man on Broadway. The show's historic run starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will have played 419 performances.

Watch a video looking back at the record-breaking run of The Music Man below!

The production began performances on December 20, 2021 and played a significant role in bringing the theater industry back from its 18-month pandemic shutdown. The Music Man was originally set to run through January 1 but was extended by popular demand.

Since beginning performances The Music Man has broken record after record after record at the Winter Garden Theatre, surpassing the previous 8-show record in 53 out of 54 performance weeks and the 9-show record 51 times. The production broke its own house record ten times during its run.

The Music Man welcomed visitors from over 100 countries and all six habitable continents. By January 15, 2023, 614,000 fans will have experienced this production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man.

The Music Man is produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, and Kate Horton.

Horton commented, "We are immensely proud of this magnificent production and its extraordinary, record-breaking run. The recent challenges faced by the theater community over recent years have been immense, and we are honored to have played a part in bringing Broadway back to life. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have lead our cast and company with grace, humor and supreme talent, and we are so grateful to them and to the entire team on The Music Man for their inspirational work. We'd finally like to thank our wonderful audiences for all their support - we hope you enjoyed getting caught up in the music."






