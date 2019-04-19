THE MAN IN THE CEILING Cast Recording Featuring Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel and Ashley Park is Available for Download Now

Ghostlight Records has announced that the new musical The Man in the Ceiling - with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by Jules Feiffer, based on his novel - is available for digital download and streaming today, Friday, April 19. The CD package will be released on Friday, June 14 and includes a 36-page booklet with full lyrics, original illustrations from Jules Feiffer, a synopsis from Andrew Lippa, and a note from director Jeffrey Seller (Tony Award-winning producer of Hamilton). The album is produced by Will Van Dyke and Andrew Lippa, with Andrew Lippa and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers. To download or stream the album, or pre-order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/manintheceiling

The cast features Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Grady Miranda, John-Michael Lyles, Ashley Park, and Andrew Lippa.

In The Man in the Ceiling, twelve year-old Jimmy Jibbett (Grady Miranda) would rather be a successful cartoonist than in 7th grade. His father (Gavin Creel) disapproves. His mother (Kate Baldwin) is busy. His Uncle Lester (Andrew Lippa) tries to understand but is too wrapped up trying to write a love song for his next flop musical. Where can Jimmy turn to for inspiration and hope? Maybe The Man in the Ceiling can lead him to his true destiny. If only Jimmy would look up!

The Man in the Ceiling opened at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, NY for its first production on June 3, 2017.

Exclusive stage performance rights for The Man in the Ceiling are represented by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY, 10036. www.theatricalrights.com





