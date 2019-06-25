THE LION KING Breaks Disney Live-Action Records For Fandango and Atom During First First Day Advance Ticket Sales

Disney's live-action film adaptation of The Lion King has the second best first-day sale of the year for Fandango and the Atom Tickets' best first-day sales for a family movie in its first 24 hours of advance ticket sales, according to Deadline.

The Lion King is also Fandango's best first-day presales for a Disney release outside of the Star Wars or Marvel Cinematic Universe, beating 2017's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST film's previous record.

Tickets for The Lion King went on sale at 6 AM PT Monday June 24 for the the live-action feature adaptation of the 1994 Disney animated feature, which opens on July 19.

For Atom, Lion King tops a list of previous top family pre-sellers that includes Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Shazam. The Lion King also sold four times as many tickets on Atom as Disney's Aladdin in the same time period. The Lion King's first 24 hours of pre-sales also outpaced Marvel's Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man & the Wasp in the same time period.

Fandango has been selling tickets since 2000 and Atom started selling tickets online in 2016. Fandango sells movie tickets to 40,000 screens globally, while Atom sells tickets to north of 26,000 screens.

Disney's "The Lion King," directed by Jon Favreau ("The Jungle Book"), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

Staying true to the classic story, director Jon Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. Featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, Disney's "The Lion King" opens in U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles