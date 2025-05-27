THE LAST FIVE YEARS Enters Final Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, will play its final performance of the strictly limited engagement, starring Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award Nominee Whitney White on Sunday, June 22, 2025, as scheduled at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.



Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City. She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White. Don’t wait until goodbye—strictly limited engagement ends June 22.