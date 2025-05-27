THE LAST FIVE YEARS Enters Final Weeks of Performances on Broadway

The final performance will take place on Sunday, June 22, 2025, as scheduled at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.
The first ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, will play its final performance of the strictly limited engagement, starring Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award Nominee Whitney White on Sunday, June 22, 2025, as scheduled at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.
Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City. She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.
One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White. Don’t wait until goodbye—strictly limited engagement ends June 22.
The Last Five Years features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.
