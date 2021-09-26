THE INHERITANCE's Lois Smith Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Lois Smith has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for THE INHERITANCE.

Lois Smith is an American character actress. She made her film in East of Eden and later played supporting roles in a number of movies, including Five Easy Pieces (1970), Resurrection (1980), Fatal Attraction (1987), Fried Green Tomatoes (1991), How to Make an American Quilt (1995), Dead Man Walking (1995), Twister (1996), Minority Report (2002), The Nice Guys (2016) and Lady Bird (2017). She is a three-time Tony Award nominee for The Grapes of Wrath (1990), Buried Child (1996), and The Inheritance (2020). She also starred Off-Broadway in the revival of The Trip to Bountiful for which she received an Obie Award for Best Actress, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, and a Drama Desk Award. Smith is an ensemble member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece "Howards End" to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home. This epic new play by Matthew Lopez marks the Broadway debut of a bold new voice in American theatre, directed by visionary two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry. The Inheritance is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.