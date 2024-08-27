THE HOUSE ON WATCH HILL New Musical From BANDSTAND Writers To Have Vegas Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vegas Theatre Company will present the world premiere of The House on Watch Hill, a new musical from the writers of the Tony Award-winning Bandstand, Richard Oberacker, and Robert Taylor. The coming-of-age story of a horror-obsessed teen who, in the summer of 1984, is determined to build the greatest haunted house Cincinnati has ever seen, The House on Watch Hill will make its debut Friday, September 27, 2024.

Meet Patrick, a horror-obsessed 14-year-old in the summer of 1984, determined to build the greatest Haunted House Cincinnati has ever seen. Joined by his misfit friends, who'd rather be anywhere but home, they embark on a quest to craft a spine-chilling spectacle to rival the famed Haunted Mansion. With hormones raging, ra-ra skirts to wrangle, and big dreams (and big hair) to pursue, what could possibly stand in their way?

Written by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, the team behind the Tony Award-winning Bandstand, and directed by Vegas Theatre Company's Artistic Director, Daz Weller, The House on Watch Hill will take audiences on an adventure fit for The Goonies, as they navigate the highs and lows of a summer that would change everything. Featuring a dynamic live band and an electrifying 1980s-inspired score, The House on Watch Hill will take audiences back to an era with an iconic blend of teen hijinks, comedy, and raw heartache.

“The opportunity to have the world premiere of this new musical be with The Vegas Theatre Company is deeply meaningful for us as authors and theater makers,” said Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, Creators and Writers of The House on Watch Hill. “Las Vegas has become more than a place in which we've made successful entertainment careers. It's home. We've watched as the underground arts scene has grown to be a powerful force for cultural enrichment and influence. Our first musical to reach Broadway had its very first public reading at Vegas Theatre Company, and for this particular musical, with its intimacy and scrappy DIY story elements, it feels inevitable and essential that it has not just its development and readings and workshops here, but its full-scale world premiere production. It's a story about friends who come together to make a piece of living theatrical magic that others can step inside of and lose themselves in a fantastic world of dark imagination. That pretty much sums up the definition of what happens within the walls of this adventurous company.”

Starring an exceptional cast of young performers, led by Luke Martin, Sean Driscoll, Rashida Makeda, Madison Morseburg, Nick Katopodis, Ashley Grubbs, and Adrian Madamba, and joined by the accomplished Christine Hudman and Jason Collins as the Adults in the Room, The House on Watch Hill is a thrilling story of friendship, fear, and the challenges of growing up.

"Richard and Robert have created something truly special with The House on Watch Hill. It's heartbreakingly truthful, laugh-out-loud funny, and moving in the most surprising of ways," said Daz Weller, Vegas Theatre Company Executive Artist Director. “Directing this exceptionally talented cast—most of them teenagers—has been a remarkable experience. I'm picking my jaw off the floor and wiping tears from my eyes after every rehearsal. This show is a genre-defying gem, and Vegas Theatre Company is honored to be the first in the world to bring it to life."

Tickets

Tickets for preview performances through for The House On Watch Hill are $25 plus applicable fees for general admission. Beginning Friday, October 4, 2024, tickets are $28 plus applicable fees for students and $39.99 plus applicable fees for adults. Groups discounts are available for groups of eight or more. All tickets are general admission.

For more information or to purchase tickets for The House On Watch Hill, please visit please visit theatre.vegas. All performances to be held at the renowned Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the Vegas Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas.