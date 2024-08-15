HOLLYWOOD SQUARES Host Peter Marshall Passes Away at 98

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and host Peter Marshall has passed away.

Marshall was an entertainer who worked across multiple mediums, from acting in movies and television shows to his long-time stint as host of the popular game show The Hollywood Squares from 1966 to 1981. He won four Daytime Emmy Awards for his hosting duties.

Marshall was also a Broadway performer, appearing in How to Make a Man, Skyscraper, and as a replacement for the character of Georges in the original production of La Cage aux Folles. On the West End, he played the role of Albert Peterson in the 1962 production of Bye Bye Birdie, opposite Chita Rivera.

In the 1982 film adaptation of Annie, he appeared in the small role of radio show host Bert Healy.