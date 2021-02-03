THE FABULOUS INVALID Podcast Releases Two-Part Episode 'Jerry Herman: Poet of the Showtune'
In this special, two-part show, Jamie and Rob speak with performers including Academy and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, Florence Lacey, Lee Roy Reams, and Alix Korey.
The Fabulous Invalid podcast, has today released an epic two-part episode, Jerry Herman: Poet of the Showtune, celebrating Broadway legend and creator of hits such as Hello, Dolly!; Mame; La Cage aux Folles; and many more. Both Part One and Part Two of Poet of the Showtune are now available.
Listen below!
In Jerry Herman: Poet of the Showtune, co-hosts Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo take an in-depth look at the life, work, and legacy of Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman - "the poet of the showtune."
In this special, two-part show, Jamie and Rob speak with performers including Academy and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, Florence Lacey, Lee Roy Reams, and Alix Korey; music director of the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Andy Einhorn; producer Barry Brown; and actress and cabaret star Molly Pope.
Part One centers on Hello, Dolly! and Mame, two of Mr. Herman's biggest hits, and The Grand Tour, one of his biggest flops. Part Two focuses on his lesser known shows, Milk and Honey, Dear World, Mack and Mabel, as well as his ultimate comeback hit, La Cage aux Folles. Tune in to discover why there really is no tune like a showtune!
New episodes, and the complete archive of episodes from Season One and Two of The Fabulous Invalid, are available on iTunes and Spotify, and everywhere one downloads podcasts.
ABOUT "THE FABULOUS INVALID"
Broadway's Podcast, The Fabulous Invalid, presents essential conversations with a curated roster of the best, most important, and innovative theatre-makers working today. Put on your headphones and join theatre savant Jamie DuMont and writer and critic Rob Russo as they get up-close with the most prominent people in the theatre, from actors, to writers, directors, designers and everyone in between.
The podcast takes its name from the title of a 1938 backstage play by Kaufman and Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself-always deemed on the verge of decline, yet always bouncing back: the fabulous invalid!
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW Airs Tonight, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More!
BBC Radio 2 and BBC One have announced a show direct from the West End, the US and beyond, featuring a glittering cast of UK and international stars p...
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!
Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow d...
Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana and More Featured in Audible Theater's Spring 2021 Slate
Audible Inc. today announced Audible Theater’s slate of Spring 2021 releases, which will feature performances from Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (N...
Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatr...