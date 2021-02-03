THE FABULOUS INVALID Podcast Releases Two-Part Episode 'Jerry Herman: Poet of the Showtune'

The Fabulous Invalid podcast, has today released an epic two-part episode, Jerry Herman: Poet of the Showtune, celebrating Broadway legend and creator of hits such as Hello, Dolly!; Mame; La Cage aux Folles; and many more. Both Part One and Part Two of Poet of the Showtune are now available.

In Jerry Herman: Poet of the Showtune, co-hosts Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo take an in-depth look at the life, work, and legacy of Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman - "the poet of the showtune."

In this special, two-part show, Jamie and Rob speak with performers including Academy and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, Florence Lacey, Lee Roy Reams, and Alix Korey; music director of the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Andy Einhorn; producer Barry Brown; and actress and cabaret star Molly Pope.

Part One centers on Hello, Dolly! and Mame, two of Mr. Herman's biggest hits, and The Grand Tour, one of his biggest flops. Part Two focuses on his lesser known shows, Milk and Honey, Dear World, Mack and Mabel, as well as his ultimate comeback hit, La Cage aux Folles. Tune in to discover why there really is no tune like a showtune!

New episodes, and the complete archive of episodes from Season One and Two of The Fabulous Invalid, are available on iTunes and Spotify, and everywhere one downloads podcasts.

ABOUT "THE FABULOUS INVALID"

Broadway's Podcast, The Fabulous Invalid, presents essential conversations with a curated roster of the best, most important, and innovative theatre-makers working today. Put on your headphones and join theatre savant Jamie DuMont and writer and critic Rob Russo as they get up-close with the most prominent people in the theatre, from actors, to writers, directors, designers and everyone in between.

The podcast takes its name from the title of a 1938 backstage play by Kaufman and Hart that has since become a loving nickname for Broadway itself-always deemed on the verge of decline, yet always bouncing back: the fabulous invalid!