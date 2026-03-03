THE DEBT GALA Set to Offer Inclusive Alternative to Met Gala on May 3, 2026

The Debt Gala will return on Sunday, May 3, 2026 as the inclusive alternative to the Met Gala. As millions of Americans lose health coverage this year, New Yorkers will gather for a spectacular evening that flips fashion's most exclusive weekend into a lifeline for those crushed by medical bills.

The Debt Gala will once again take place the evening before the Met Gala, beginning with a red carpet where guests will showcase their outfits designed to a one-of-a-kind theme; followed by a show featuring some of New York's finest comedy, drag, music, and nightlife performers. Since its founding, The Debt Gala has helped eliminate more than $4 million in medical debt for families across the country.

The 2026 theme, “Body of Werrrk,” invites guests to use the body as sartorial inspiration, creating fashionable odes to the human form. Exaggerated anatomy, new appendages, and bared bones all have a place on the red carpet this year. This year, VIP guests will have the chance to be paired with a designer who will create a bespoke, on-theme outfit. As always, all attendees are encouraged to create their look using sustainable, upcycled, or reused materials.

“Every year, the Debt Gala creates community, raises money, uplifts designers, and turns the most incredible looks in New York City,” said Debt Gala co-founder Molly Gaebe. “This year's theme ‘Body of Werrrk' puts a spotlight on the literal bodies that America's healthcare system leaves behind. We're celebrating bodies and the work they do while calling out the system that profits off their suffering.”

Proceeds from the 2026 Debt Gala will be divided between Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that buys and eliminates medical debt for those most financially and emotionally burdened—and Point of Pride, a trans-led organization providing life-saving gender-affirming healthcare support.

Founded in 2016, Point of Pride is a trans-led nonprofit providing direct support and financial assistance to trans folks seeking health and wellness care. Amid barriers to gender-affirming care, Point of Pride shows up for our trans siblings—offering tangible support, shared understanding, and the reminder that they are not alone. In total, Point of Pride has awarded $4.5 million in financial aid and provided gender-affirming support to 30,000 people in all 50 states and around the world.

“At a time when trans healthcare is under attack, events like The Debt Gala are a reminder that community care is powerful and necessary,” said Jeff Main, Point of Pride executive director & co-founder. “The creativity, protest, and collective joy they bring to erasing medical debt reflects the same spirit that fuels Point of Pride's direct-service work. We're honored to participate in an event that turns glitter and resistance into financial relief for people who need it most.”

Undue Medical Debt, a multi-year partner of The Debt Gala, is a national nonprofit that buys and eliminates medical debt for those most financially and emotionally burdened; every $10 donated erases an average of $1,000 of un-payable medical debt, allowing families to re-engage with the healthcare system.

“The Debt Gala is an amazing example of what creativity, community and consistency can achieve and we're honored to be partnering with the event again this year,” said Undue Medical Debt CEO and president Allison Sesso. “Medical debt is a symptom of a broken system where patients are too often left with bills that far exceed their means. No one should exhaust their savings, ration medication or choose between getting care or putting food on the table. Debt relief is one piece of the puzzle as we center this pressing crisis and advocate for policies that hold patients harmless."

In 2025, the event relieved over $1 million in medical debt through Undue Medical Debt, and raised more than $10,000 for the Black trans health organization For The Gworls.

“As a freelancer, in the few years of the Debt Gala I have moved from health insurance through work to Medicaid to now paying on the exchange,” says Debt Gala co-founder and executive producer Tom Costello. “I am tired of seeing people in my life go through this same negotiation between affording the essentials of medical care and the basic needs of everyday life in New York City. It should not have to be this way–the wonders of medicine were not invented to be a comfort available only for the chosen few.”