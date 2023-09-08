THE CHARACTER ANNEX to Return to The Peoples Improv Theater This Month

Join hosts Sloan Brettholtz and Noah Friend as they showcase the rising comedy stars of next week, including Aaron Applebey, Declan Gallagher, and more.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 3 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

THE CHARACTER ANNEX to Return to The Peoples Improv Theater This Month

THE CHARACTER ANNEX to Return to The Peoples Improv Theater This Month

The Character Annex is BACK at The Peoples Improv Theater with an incredible lineup.

Hosted by Sloan Brettholtz (Caveat, Grandma's Favorites) and Noah Friend (Characters Welcome, BoogieManja), The Character Annex is the perfect place to head after work to catch the rising comedy stars of next week.

This month featuring: Aaron Applebey, Declan Gallagher, George Srouji, Julia VanderVeen, Kendall Bowden, Lauren Montes, Liv Rocklin, Patric P. Ciervo, Rocky Paterra and Sebastián Hernández.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle Photo
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster will perform a special holiday engagement at Café Carlyle from December 5-9, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Listen: Hear Javier Bardems Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Photo
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in “Impossible Child,' which features music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”). Listen to the cut song from The Little Mermaid now!

3
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET Photo
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET

Hosted by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, will take place on Monday, October 2, 2023 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Sony Hall. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Listen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Out Now Photo
Listen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Out Now

Band Geeks: Original Studio Cast Recording has been released in digital and streaming formats! Listen now!

More Hot Stories For You

RIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next YearRIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next Year
Listen: THE BIG TIME, Starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, Cast Recording is Now AvailableListen: THE BIG TIME, Starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte, Cast Recording is Now Available
Billy Porter Will Headline Fundraiser For Stonewall National MuseumBilly Porter Will Headline Fundraiser For Stonewall National Museum
The Library for the Performing Arts Acquires the Thomas Meehan ArchiveThe Library for the Performing Arts Acquires the Thomas Meehan Archive

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You