THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER EP Featuring Mary Testa & More Out Now

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever - a special EP recording of selections from the irreverent new holiday musical - is available on all digital and streaming platforms starting today, Friday, December 2. The piece, which features book and lyrics by Drew Larimore (Smithtown, Out of Iceland) and music and lyrics by Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical About Star Wars) is a hilarious holiday office party gone awry that brings a bawdy, twisted, and alternative look to conventional Christmas shows. To stream or download the music, please visit bestestofficechristmaspartyever.hearnow.com

The EP highlights four comical yet poignant original festive songs from the new musical: "Opening: Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever," "The Santa for Me," "That Bitch Face, David," and "Sex Machine Robot." It features performances by three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa and acclaimed drag performer Paige Turner, in addition to top New York talent such as Deb Radloff, Jamen Nanthakumar, Bryan Munar, DeAnne Stewart, and Ryan McCurdy.

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever follows a sad fivesome of co-workers at a struggling adult diapers factory, all dressed as elves in hopes of receiving a massive Holiday Bonus. When they realize their holiday bonus is nowhere to be found, existential Christmas chaos ensues. A sendup of Office Christmas party culture, the musical is a hilarious examination of isolation and conflicting emotions during the holiday season.

"We love the classics," says Larimore. "And while we certainly appreciate the traditional holiday fare you see in theaters, movie houses and on TV this time of year, our goal with The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever is give people more diverse options." "We wanted to provide something a little more biting than the conventional Christmas carols and holiday cards," adds Recce. "This has a little edge, a little camp and a whole lot of sass."

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever premiered in a developmental online presentation in December of 2020 through The New York Theatre Barn.

is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter who has been produced in the U.S. and internationally. His work has been highlighted in The New Yorker, The New York Times, and beyond. His play, Smithtown - starring Michael Urie, Constance Shulman, Ann Harada, and Colby Lewis - was adapted for the screen and premiered digitally in 2021 through The Studios of Key West. Drew made his Off-Broadway debut with Out of Iceland, which starred Lea DeLaria, at Walker Space in 2012. His play, The Anniversary, is published in a recent Vintage Press anthology of new work. The Cannibals of McGower County was developed with Asolo Repertory and featured in Denizen Theatre. He has been a semi-finalist at the O'Neill Theatre Conference, The Lark Playwrights' Week, the Heidman Award, P73 Playwriting Fellowship, and a writing residency at Hawthornden Castle in Scotland. His musical The New Peggy (co-lyrics and music by J. Oconer Navarro) was featured at The Green Room 42 in concert and produced by the Micro Musical Theatre Podcast on iTunes starring Ann Harada. Drew wrote and cocreated the six-part original scripted series, "Janice Gunter Ghost Hunter," which is available for streaming on Roku's Whohaha. He has also had work produced through The Marsh in San Francisco. Additional writing residencies include Djerassi, Key West Literary Seminar, Studios of Key West, and Telluride Playwright's Festival.

is a two-time MAC Award-winning NYC-based singer-songwriter and playwright, most recently represented by Off-Broadway's hit musical A Musical About Star Wars, for which he wrote the music and lyrics (cast album on Broadway Records) and the Billboard-charting concept album Little Black Book about the life and times of Heidi Fleiss. Little Black Book and his queer, Chick-Fil-A musical satire Fowl Play are both slated for production next year. In addition, he is a prolific cabaret and concert artist, selling out various venues across the country. His songs have been heard internationally and at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Cadogan Hall, The New Amsterdam Theatre and more. His debut album The Perks of Being a Snowflake is streaming on all platforms.

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever - EP Track List

1. Opening: Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever - Deb Radloff, DeAnne Stewart, Jamen Nanthakumar, Bryan Munar

2. The Santa for Me - Paige Turner, DeAnne Stewart, Deb Radloff

3. That Bitch Face, David - Ryan McCurdy

4. Sex Machine Robot - Mary Testa