THE BAND'S VISIT's Ari'el Stachel Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ari'el Stachel has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Ari'el Stechl is making his Broadway debut after originating the role of Haled at the Atlantic Theatre Company (Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations). Regional: The Golem of Havana (Barrington Stage Company). Workshops: We Live in Cairo (NYTW), The Visitor (Public Theatre). TV: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Jessica Jones" (Netflix). New Studio graduate at NYU. Follow him @arielstachel

In THE BAND'S VISIT, a mix-up sends a group of Egyptian musicians to a remote Israeli town. When the locals take them in for the night, their lives intertwine in the most unexpected ways. Fate brought them to town. Their music brought it to life. Winner of four BEST MUSICAL awards, and now honored on every major BEST OF THE YEAR list, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can bring us all together.

The New York Times cheers, "It's time to fall in love with one of the most ravishing musicals ever. 'Feel Something Different' - that's the heart-clutching sensation that throbs throughout this miraculous show."

