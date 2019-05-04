THE BAND'S VISIT Wins Daytime Emmy Award For TODAY SHOW Performance

Even though it has closed, The Band's Visit is still winning awards! The show's original cast won a Daytime Emmy Award yesterday for their performance on the Today Show!

The performance featured Adam Kantor singing the song "Answer Me" alongside original cast members Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Ossama Farouk, Sam Sadigursky, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

Watch the performance below:

Check out a photo of the award:

The 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The show opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 9, 2017, and featured music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The North American Tour of The Band's Visit will launch on June 25, 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island, followed by the Kennedy Center (Washington, DC.), the Knight Theater (Charlotte, NC), the Cadillac Palace Theatre (Chicago, IL), the Orpheum Theatre (Minneapolis, MN), the Hippodrome (Baltimore, MD), the Golden Gate Theatre (San Francisco, CA), and the Smith Center (Las Vegas, NV), with more cities to be announced.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You