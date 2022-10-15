Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TCM to Present 24-Hour Angela Lansbury Tribute in November

Dame Angela Lansbury passed away on October 11, 2022, at the age of 96. 

Oct. 15, 2022  

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will present a 12-film tribute to Angela Lansbury on November 21st. The 24-hour marathon will include some of her most memorable films including Gaslight and The Manchurian Candidate, as well as an airing of the 1982 filmed production of Sweeney Todd. Dame Angela Lansbury passed away on October 11, 2022, at the age of 96.

The TCM tribute schedule is as follows:

6:15 AM - "National Velvet" (1944) - A British farm girl fights to train a difficult horse for the Grand National Steeplechase.

8:30 AM - "The Three Musketeers" (1948) - Athletic adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' classic adventure about the king's musketeers and their mission to protect France.

10:45 AM - "Tenth Avenue Angel" (1948) - A child of the tenements helps an ex-con find a new life.

12:00 PM - "If Winter Comes" (1947) - Scandal results when a well-meaning man takes in a pregnant girl.

2:00 PM - "All Fall Down" (1962) - A young drifter's romance with an older woman is threatened by his possessive mother.

4:00 PM - "Dear Heart" (1964) - A middle-aged postmistress falls for an engaged man during a convention in New York.

6:00 PM - "The Harvey Girls" (1946) - Straitlaced waitresses battle saloon girls to win the West for domesticity.

8:00 PM - "The Manchurian Candidate" (1962) - A Korean War hero doesn't realize he's been programmed to kill by the enemy.

10:15 PM - "Gaslight" (1944) - A newlywed fears she's going mad when strange things start happening at the family mansion.

12:15 AM - "The Picture of Dorian Gray" (1945) - A man remains young and handsome while his portrait shows the ravages of age and sin.

2:15 AM - "Kind Lady" (1951) - A con artist and his criminal cohorts hold an old lady hostage in her own home.

3:45 AM - "Sweeney Todd" (1982) - The adventures of a mad barber with a penchant for cutting his customers' throats, and his companion, a pastry chef who uses the victims' remains as filler for meat pies.

For more information, check local listings.

In an illustrious career that included notable stage, film, and television roles, Ms. Lansbury first performed on Broadway in 1957's Hotel Paradiso and throughout her many years performing on Broadway, she was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning six for the following: Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Gypsy (1975); Sweeney Todd (1979); Blithe Spirit (2009); and was the recipient of the 2022 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement. She also hosted or co-hosted The Tony Awards five times, more than any other individual.

On Broadway Ms. Lansbury's credits include: Hotel Paradiso (1957); A Taste of Honey (1960); Anyone Can Whistle (1964); Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Gypsy (1974 Revival); The King and I (1977 Revival); Sweeney Todd (1979); A Little Family Business (1982); Mame (1983 Revival); Deuce (2007); Blithe Spirit (2009 Revival); A Little Night Music (2009 Revival); Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2012 Revival).

On Tour Ms. Lansbury's credits include: Mame (1968); Gypsy (1974 Revival); Sweeney Todd (1980); Blithe Spirit (2014 Revival).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

