TCG Publishes WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck
What the Constitution Means to Me opened on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theater in the spring of 2019.
Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. The play received its Off-Broadway premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in the fall of 2018. This production transferred to Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theater in the spring of 2019. A filmed version of the Broadway production, directed by Marielle Heller, was released on Amazon Prime Video in October 2019.
When she was fifteen years old, Heidi Schreck started traveling the country, taking part in constitutional debates to earn money for her college tuition. Decades later, in What the Constitution Means to Me, she traces the effect that the Constitution has had on four generations of women in her family, deftly examining how the United States' founding principles are inextricably linked with our personal lives.
Heidi Schreck is a writer and performer. Her other plays include Grand Concourse and Creature. Heidi's television writing credits include Billions, Nurse Jackie, and I Love Dick. What the Constitution Means to Me was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play.
