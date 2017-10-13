TCG Publishes Jez Butterworth's THE FERRYMAN

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced the publication of The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth. The world premiere of the play was produced at the Royal Court Theatre in London in the spring of 2017, directed by Sam Mendes.

"Vanishing. It's a powerful word, that. A powerful word."

Armagh, 1981. The Carney farmhouse in Northern Ireland is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

Jez Butterworth is also the author Mojo, The Night Heron, The Winterling, Parlour Song, Jerusalem, and The River. His plays have premiered in London at the Royal Court Theatre and the Almeida Theatre and in New York City at the Atlantic Theatre and on Broadway. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the E. M. Forster Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He lives in Somerset, England.

THE FERRYMAN

By Jez Butterworth

144 pages

October 2017

$14.95

Paperback

978-1-55936-566-6/p>

Other titles by Jez Butterworth, available from TCG:

JERUSALEM

$14.95 978-1-55936-408-9

MOJO AND OTHER PLAYS

$18.95 978-1-55936-418-8

THE RIVER

$13.95 978-1-55936-488-1

TCG books are exclusively distributed to the book trade by Consortium Book Sales and Distribution.

