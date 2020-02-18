TCG Publishes EXQUISITE AGONY By Nilo Cruz

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) is pleased to announce the forthcoming publication of Exquisite Agony by Nilo Cruz. The play received its world premiere at Repertorio Español in New York in the summer of 2018.

After Millie's husband, Lorenzo, dies in a car crash, his heart is used to save a young man's life. Unable to let go of this final living piece of her husband, Millie reaches out to the transplant recipient, Amér, with the hope that some part of the heart still carries Lorenzo's memories. As Amér ponders the ways in which this new heart is transforming him, he becomes entangled in the lives of Millie and her family, trapped by longings and obsessions that are not his own. Exquisite Agony is a play about the heart-its passions, its failures, and its ability to connect.

Nilo Cruz won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for his play Anna in the Tropics, making him the first Latino to be so honored. He is the author of more than 13 plays and four translations. Plays by Cruz have been presented by The Public Theater, NY Theatre Workshop, Pasadena Playhouse, McCarter Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, South Coast Repertory, The Alliance, New Theatre, Florida Stage, and the Coconut Grove Playhouse. He is an alumnus of New Dramatists and has taught playwriting at Brown University, the University of Iowa, Yale, and University of Miami. In 2009, he received the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for a distinguished American playwright in mid-career.





