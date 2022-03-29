TCG Books Publishes IS GOD IS/WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN by Aleshea Harris

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Is God Is / What to Send Up When It Goes Down by Aleshea Harris. Is God Is had its world premiere at Soho Rep. in the winter of 2018. The play later opened at The Royal Court in London in the fall of 2021. What to Send Up When It Goes Down received its world premiere at the Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice in Los Angeles in the fall of 2015. The play received its New York premiere by The Movement Theatre Company at A.R.T./New York Theatres in the fall of 2018.

An explosive epic that examines the cyclical nature of violence, Is God Is follows twin sisters who undertake a dangerous journey to exact revenge upon their father at the behest of their dying mother.

"Aleshea Harris turns theater into a monument, ephemeral but real, to ongoing pain. You can't tear down a statue that never shows up outside." -Vinson Cunningham, New Yorker on What to Send Up...

What to Send Up When It Goes Down is a play-pageant-ritual response to anti-Blackness in America. It is a challenge to us all: to heal through expression, expulsion, and movement.

Aleshea Harris's Is God Is won the Relentless Award and an Obie Award. What to Send Up When It Goes Down was published in American Theatre magazine and received a special commendation from the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Harris's awards include the Windham-Campbell Prize, the Steinberg Playwright Award, the Hermitage Greenfield Prize, and The Horton Foote Prize.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, leads for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year. TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 18 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH®, the essential source for a career in the arts. TCG believes its vision of "a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre" can be achieved through individual and collective action, adaptive and responsive leadership, and equitable representation in all areas of practice. TCG is led by executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring and deputy director and COO Adrian Budhu. https://circle.tcg.org/