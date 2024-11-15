T.3 Releases New Holiday EP FALALA LONELY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



T.3 has released their new holiday EP FaLaLaLonely in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, November 15. A CD edition will be released on Friday, December 13. T.3 made their major label debut last fall with the EP Option Up, which followed several successful independent releases. With over 459k followers and 7.1 million likes on TikTok, 140k Instagram followers, and 41.9k YouTube subscribers, the group’s soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements have made them wildly popular online. Following up and expanding last season’s smash tour, T.3 will once again venture to the road through eleven major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more in December 2024. FaLaLaLonely is produced by Brett Castro and Joshua Lee Turner.



FaLaLaLonely features creative originals (the title song), Disney favorites (“Let it Go”), and seasonal standards (“O Holy Night”), in addition to a vocal collaboration with special guest Joshua Lee Turner (“Little Saint Nick”).



The T.3 holiday tour will feature performances in Portsmouth, NH (The Music Hall Lounge, 12/14), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/15), Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/16), Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre, 12/18 – with Straight No Chaser), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/19), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/20), Baltimore, MD (Creative Alliance, 12/21), Winchester, VA (Bright Box Theatre, 12/22), Nashville, TN (City Winery, 12/27), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/29), and Atlanta, GA (City Winery, 12/30).

T.3 – FaLaLaLonely – Track List



1) FaLaLa Lonely – by Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan, Brendan Jacob Smith and Brett Castro

2) Let It Go – from Frozen, by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

3) Little Saint Nick, live-to-tape recording featuring Joshua Lee Turner – by Brian Wilson and Mike Love

4) O Holy Night – by Adolphe Charles Adam and John Sullivan Dwight

