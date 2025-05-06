Sydney Kane Sets Live Taping of Musical Comedy Show 'Wife Material'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NYC-based comedian and singer-songwriter Sydney Kane will be filming her musical comedy variety show Wife Material live at The Green Room 42 in New York City on June 18. With musical direction by David Dabbon (arranger for Oh, Mary!, Cat Cohen, Las Culturistas Culture Awards, SNL 50) and direction by Andrew Mullins.

The special touches on super relatable topics about the endless, exhausting loop of modern dating. While today's society seems to enjoy and glorify pushing women back to the 1950s, Kane pulls inspiration from comedic greats like Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, and more to turn and upend her perfectly set dinner table.

Through original songs, sketch comedy, and unfiltered storytelling, Sydney takes you on a PG-13 (leaning R) rated journey through the most universal experience there is: falling in love. And then falling out. And then falling back in. And then regretting it. And then telling your friends you're done… And then you get over it. And then you meet someone new. And then you fall in love. Does this ever end? You'll have to see the show to find out! (It doesn’t… but still see the show.)

On the upcoming special, “I wrote Wife Material because this guy told me I wasn’t. And trying to prove to this man I was, I felt like I was in an episode of I Love Lucy, trying on different costumes, putting myself in hilariously bad situations, having my friends groan at me “SYDNEY!!!” when I would see the guy again…(My friends even provided a laugh track. Unpaid!).” Kane shares and continues, “I feel like a lot of dating content I see nowadays puts the blame on the other person. And while not taking responsibility is fun, I wanted to write a show that was completely transparent about how I make bad decisions. We need more women in STEM and we need more women making bad decisions. In 2025, we are still being held to the standards set by men in the 1950’s. Wife Material asks “what if present day dating was a 1950s sitcom?” Turns out, it's timeless.”

Kane has performed everywhere from off-off-off-barely-Broadway stages to the glamorous 9x16 iPhone screen, and beyond. She built a loyal following on social media with her deeply insightful takes on dating, so sharp and relatable that even straight men are taking notes.

Photo Credit: Justin Patterson