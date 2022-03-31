Sweet Water Launches Corporate Wellness Program

Sweet Water, the Bronx based dance and yoga studio creating a community of wellness in the Bronx through culturally relevant classes that advocate for underserved communities, answers the need for wellness, diversity, equity, and inclusion in corporate culture through its launch of My Wellness My Way. The newly launched Corporate Wellness Program aims to provide a virtual environment for corporations and their employees to improve their purpose and productivity through flexible and affordable programming.

"I worked in corporate America for 15 years before going to law school on what started as a dare. I know we all struggle to prioritize our wellbeing when we are developing a career." says Yosara Trujillo, founder of Sweet Water. "After giving birth and struggling to access wellness as a single parent, it became my passion to make wellness accessible to my community, the poorest congressional district in our country. I wanted to inspire people of all walks of life, size, shape, age, and experience, to move their bodies and live well. With My Wellness My Way, businesses will be supporting our mission to nurture a culture of wellness that effectively improves the quality of life in the Bronx, while doing good for themselves."

My Wellness My Way offers live virtual wellness courses customized for employees, plus bonus access to a library of pre-recorded classes for 24/7 access from anywhere on the internet. Offerings include:

Yoga: Covers Hatha, Vinyasa, Gentle and Restorative Yoga, these meditative movement-focused classes unify body and mind for stress management and optimal living in 30 to 90-minute increments.

Movement: Covers a variety of dance classes, as well as fitness-focused classes such as Flex Conditioning, and Pilates available in 45 - 60 minute increments.

Meditation: Includes Sound Bath, Tapping and Breathwork, and Mindfulness practices to enhance concentration, productivity, and tranquility in classes that range from 10 - 45 minutes.

My Wellness My Way will be available starting April 1 with a price point as low as $10 for any virtual class. For more information on the Corporate Wellness Program, visit https://www.sweetwaterdanceandyoga.com/corporate-wellness.

ABOUT SWEET WATER DANCE & YOGA

Sweet Water Dance and Yoga is a wellness center that provides an accessible environment for the Bronx county to experience community and joy through dance, yoga, and other fitness and wellness classes. Born in 2014 to meet the needs of families, women, and the underserved in their wellness journeys with limited budgets and time, Sweet Water brings culturally relevant and affordable programming to the country's poorest congressional district virtually and in person. Featured by American Express and Humans of New York, the Sweet Water community is a nurturing environment to start your wellness journey.