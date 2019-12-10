Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre Launches Puppet Building Workshops with YETI, SET, SNOW!

Yeti, Set, Snow! an original story and marionette production produced by the City Parks Foundation - has been captivating the hearts of audience members both young and old this winter in Central Park. Now, families can join together for an interactive experience with the show during one of the Puppet Building Workshops being held at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre each month. Parents and their children will be able to build felt hand and finger puppets of their favorite characters from the show - Pascetti the Yeti and Tinsel Kitty.

The workshop is $10 and will be added to the child admission ticket. The fee includes instruction and materials to build one felt hand puppet and one felt finger puppet. Each child participant is limited to one adult/parent chaperone. A list of upcoming workshops is below.Friday, December 20th - 11:30am to 1:30pm

Show begins at 11:30am and workshop begins at 12:30pm

Saturday, January 4th and 18th - 1:00pm to 3:00pm

Show begins at 1:00pm and workshop begins at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 1st and 15th - 1:00pm to 3:00pm

Show begins at 1:00pm and workshop begins at 2:00pm

There is no better way to kick off this winter season than with the adventures of young Widget and Twig on their first snow day. Running now through February 23, 2020, Yeti, Set, Snow! is perfect for families with young children ages 3-8.

Yeti, Set, Snow! tells the story of a young girl named Widget, and her friend, Twig, who encounter a yeti named Pascetti and pet cat, Tinsel Kitty, on the first snow day of the winter season. Pascetti, who lives on a mountaintop nearby, dislikes the snow. Through songs and snow day activities, Pascetti discovers not only that snow can be fun, but also learns the value of friendship.

"The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's original musical marionette production of Yeti, Set, Snow! debuted in 2018, and was a smash hit with many sold-out performances," said Artistic Director, Bruce Cannon. "So we could not be more excited to introduce more New York City families and children to this magical story and winter adventure."

Ticket prices for Yeti, Set, Snow! are: $8 - children under 12 years of age and $12 - all others. Tickets are available online at www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre and also at the door when available. Purchasing tickets in advance online is strongly encouraged due to high demand. For more information on birthday parties, school group and nonprofit rates, and private rentals, please call 212-639-1697.

Yeti, Set, Snow! Showtimes

December 1 - 22

Mondays to Fridays: 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM

Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00 PM

Dec 23 - 31

Mondays to Fridays: 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM

Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00 PM

January 4 - February 16

Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00 PM

February 17 -23

Monday to Sunday: 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 3:00PM

NOTE - The Cottage is closed for performances on 12/24, 12/25, 1/1, 1/2 and 1/3.

For a full list of Yeti, Set, Snow! performance dates and times and to purchase show tickets, visit www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre. Please note the Cottage's performance schedule is subject to change, so be sure to check cityparksfoundation.org/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre for the most up-to-date schedule.

The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre is located in Central Park near the 81st Street and Central Park West entrance, just south of the Delacorte Theater. For more information, maps and walking directions, please visit www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre.

Generous private support for The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre and "Yeti, Set, Snow!" is provided by The Weininger Foundation, the Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, and The Prescott Fund for Children and Youth.





