Suzanne Vega and Alain Souchon Come to the Town Hall in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Suzanne Vega will perform a career-spanning show including favorites like “Tom’s Diner,” “Luka,” and many more, plus new material from her forthcoming album Flying with Angels (May 2025) at Town Hall on Saturday, June 14 at 8:00PM. She will be joined on stage by her longtime guitarist, Gerry Leonard (of David Bowie fame), and cellist Stephanie Winters. Suzanne's set will be preceded by Suzzy Roche, founding member of The Roches, and her daughter, Lucy Wainwright Roche, a critically acclaimed singer/songwriter in her own right. T

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk revival of the early 1980s. Accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, Vega sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has given sold-out concerts in many of the world’s best-known venues.

Bearing the stamp of a masterful storyteller, Vega’s songs have tended to focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. Notably succinct and understated, her work is immediately recognizable—as utterly distinct and thoughtful as it was when her voice was first heard on the radio over 30 years ago.

SuzzyRoche has recorded over eighteen albums, and written music for TV, Film, and Theater. She has toured extensively for forty-five years across the U.S. and Europe and has performed with the experimental theater troupe, The Wooster Group, for over twenty years. LucyWainwrightRoche is the daughter of Suzzy and Loudon Wainwright III. As a touring singer/songwriter and recording artist, Lucy has five acclaimed releases including her most recent Little Beast (Winner of the Independent Music Award for Best Singer/Songwriter.)